Wendy Williams Parties With Husband Kevin Hunter’s Alleged Mistress In Photos From 2007 — See Pics

These photos didn’t age well. Wendy Williams was snapped happily throwing down at the same function with Kevin Hunter’s rumored mistress, Sharina Hudson, over a decade ago. But Kevin was focused on one lady in the photos.

Before Wendy William’s husband Kevin Hunter, 46, was rocked by his latest round of cheating rumors, the television producer could be in the same room with his wife and Sharina Hudson. The 34-year-old massage therapist has been rumored to be Kevin’s alleged mistress for up to 10 years, but over a decade prior, Sharina was photographed at the same party as Kevin and Wendy! In these photos released on April 4, the alleged mistress was just 21 years old while dancing and celebrating at New York’s Dirty Disco on December 27, 2007. Sharina flaunted her figure in a tight dress, while Kevin and Wendy clung to one another in separate photos, clearly having a good time together.

Fast forward 11 years later, and Sharina allegedly gave birth to a child on March 25. The father has not been confirmed, but the report only fueled the fire of existing rumors of an affair between Sharina and Kevin. However, Kevin was seen adding 25 carats worth of diamonds to Wendy’s Franck Muller watch at Flawless Jewelry in New York City, which store rep Eddie Rubin confirmed. The married couple of 22 years was also seen taking a stroll in public on March 27, just two days after Wendy, 54, was reportedly hospitalized after allegedly being found “drunk” (the talk show host has been residing in a sober living home, which she announced on the March 19 episode of The Wendy Williams Show).

Despite the happy appearances, we’ve heard that Wendy is considering to part ways with her husband. “Wendy is absolutely considering a divorce from Kevin,” a source close to the daytime host EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She has a lot of love for the father of her son and business partner of decades, which has made this the toughest decision of her life. She is slowly coming to terms with the sad fact that maybe her marriage has run its course and that things are finally ending.”

Kevin served as the executive producer on Wendy’s talk show from 2011 to 2016, and shares a 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., with his wife. Before Kevin was linked to Sharina in headlines, Wendy had detailed another alleged affair of Kevin’s in her 2001 memoir, Wendy’s Got The Heat.