Eva Mendes Reveals Her Feelings About Plastic Surgery After Fan Accuses Her Of Having Work Done

Eva Mendes took to Instagram on Feb. 1 to clarify her initial comments in response to fan who accused her of ‘getting work done.’ The actress got candid about plastic surgery in an effort to ‘clear up’ the situation.

When it comes to plastic surgery Eva Mendes is “all for it.” (Her words, not ours!) The Ghost Rider actress, 46, who recently said she stepped away from social media to focus on family, felt the need to share the latter on Instagram after she saw a headline, which claimed she “denied” ever getting “plastic surgery” in a comment to a fan.

“My friend sent me this,” Eva wrote alongside a screen-grab of a news headline that read “Eva Mendes denies plastic surgery accusation left on her Instagram Post post”. “Regarding this ‘headline’ …ummm… Kinda. Sorta. But not really,” she continued, clarifying that she “Never ‘denied plastic surgery.'”

Instead, “all I did was reply to a specific comment on [social media],” Eva explained, noting that she “would never deny that stuff,” a.k.a., plastic surgery. In fact, Eva declared, “I’m all for it. All. For. It.”

She continued, “Also I don’t like the term ‘clap back.’ Sounds aggressive to me. As a lot of you know, I reply to as many comments as I can. I don’t clap back, I try to connect/communicate. That’s all. Wanted to clear that up,” Eva concluded.

On January 30, Eva made ‘headlines’ when she replied to a social media user on Instagram, who claimed the mother of two “had work done” that she’s not “happy with.” The insensitive comment was made under a black and white selfie Eva shared for a friend’s birthday.

In her initial response, Eva wrote, “I’m actually taking time to really be present with my family so posting is not really a priority right now.” The Place Beyond the Pines actress shares two daughters — Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4 — with partner, actor Ryan Gosling, 40.

In response to another commenter who accused Eva of getting plastic surgery, the mother of two wrote, “I’m posting less because I really want to be present for my family. My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time,” she said. “As far as getting work done, I’ll do that whenever I please. But no, that’s not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media. So -big shocker -I choose family. Lotsa love to you out there.”

Eva and Ryan, who’ve been together for nearly a decade, sparked engagement buzz during a rare outing with their daughters in Los Feliz on January 27. Eva was pictured hiking with a gold band on her ring finger — though, the longtime couple has not confirmed an engagement.