Eva Mendes Claps Back At Troll Who Accuses Her Of Posting Less As She’s Had ‘Work Done’

Eva Mendes has responded to a hater who claimed she’d had plastic surgery and chose not to post as much on social media after having ‘work done’.

Eva Mendes has opened up about why she’s choosing to post less on social media — and clapped back at a troll while she was at it! The 46-year-old took to Instagram on January 30 to wish her pal a happy birthday in a rare post, and jumped into the comments section to answer some fan questions. “hi. I’m actually taking time to really be present with my family so posting is not really a priority right now. Hoping you and yours are well,” the mother of two replied to a fan who asked why she was posting less.

While many followers left positive comments for the actress, one person wrote, “she’s had work done and I don’t think she’s happy with it.. she was beautiful without.” Eva, who shares two daughters with longtime partner Ryan Gosling, replied, “mmmm. I’m not sure why I’m answering you but here I go. I’m posting less because I really want to be present for my family. My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time. As far as getting work done, I’ll do that whenever I please. But no, that’s not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media. So -big shocker -I choose family. Lotsa love to you out there.”

Just a couple of days prior, Eva was spotted with her beau and their daughters, six-year-old Esmeralda and four-year-old Amada while out for a hike. It was a rare sighting for the ubiquitously private family, but what really caught the attention of fans was a gold band on that finger! Although the image was slightly blurry, fans could just make out the stunning gold ring that the actress was wearing. Eva and Ryan, who have been together for nearly a decade, are notoriously private and rarely, if ever, spill details about their personal life. Nevertheless, fans have long wondered whether the couple would ever make their union official and head to the altar.