Recap

‘The Bachelor’: Victoria Storms Off After She’s Called Out & Matt Finally Eliminates Her

matt james
THE BACHELOR - ABC's "The Bachelor" stars Matt James. (ABC/Billy Kidd)
THE BACHELOR - “2504” – Still reeling from Sarah’s sudden departure, Matt fights his tendency to put up walls as his journey continues with the 18 remaining women vying for his heart. Emotions in the house continue to run high, leading to a trash-talking face-off between Victoria and Katie, and even former Bachelor Ben Higgins and Bachelor Nation favorite Wells Adams can’t diffuse the drama as things get physical on two group dates. Chelsea takes the opportunity to get real with Matt about her journey to self-love, and Chris Harrison drops a bombshell that will change the course of the season on “The Bachelor,” airing MONDAY, JAN. 25 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) MATT JAMES, BRITTANY
THE BACHELOR - “2505” – With a rose ceremony looming, Matt has a few tough conversations, making it clear to the house that toxic behavior won’t fly; but not everyone takes that news to heart and one woman finds herself in an emotional spiral of denial. Later, the group date showcases Matt’s country roots and reveals who is comfortable getting down and dirty. Two one-on-one dates lead to a shopping spree for one woman and a delicious home-cooked meal for the other on “The Bachelor,” airing MONDAY, FEB. 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RYAN, MATT JAMES, MAGI
THE BACHELOR - “2504” – Still reeling from Sarah’s sudden departure, Matt fights his tendency to put up walls as his journey continues with the 18 remaining women vying for his heart. Emotions in the house continue to run high, leading to a trash-talking face-off between Victoria and Katie, and even former Bachelor Ben Higgins and Bachelor Nation favorite Wells Adams can’t diffuse the drama as things get physical on two group dates. Chelsea takes the opportunity to get real with Matt about her journey to self-love, and Chris Harrison drops a bombshell that will change the course of the season on “The Bachelor,” airing MONDAY, JAN. 25 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) MATT JAMES, KIT View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Victoria Larson’s ‘toxic behavior’ was highlighted on the Feb. 1 episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ and Matt finally made the decision to send her home after she was called out.

Matt James was finally made aware of how Victoria Larson was treating the other women on the Feb. 1 episode of The Bachelor. During the episode, Matt took it upon himself to eliminate Anna Redman after he found out that she had spread a rumor that fellow contestant, Brittany Galvin, was an escort. Brittany was one of the four ‘new’ women left in the house, who were brought in after the second rose ceremony. After Matt eliminated Anna, one of the other new women, Ryan Claytor, filled Matt in on troubling behavior she experienced with Victoria, as well.

“The main thing that aggravated me is with Victoria,” Ryan admitted. “It’s things left and right, it’s in my face. On my very first group date, she made a cheers to the “OGs.” It’s constant. She told me to my face that because I’m a dancer, she flat out stated that I was a h*. She laughed about it after. It’s just hard for somebody to say that about you when it’s not true.” Ryan also explained that Victoria started apologizing to her after Matt eliminated Anna, and she did not feel like it was sincere.

Matt James and Victoria Larson having a conversation on ‘The Bachelor.’ (ABC)

Matt assured Ryan that he would not tolerate that kind of behavior, and made it clear that he would not stand for a toxic environment. Afterward, Ryan let Victoria know that she approached Matt with her concerns, which set Victoria off and led her to seek Matt out herself.

“Ryan told me that she was upset about the OG cheers, so there’s definitely some things I can work on,” Victoria told Matt. However, he wasn’t going to let her off that easy. “It was so hard when it was brought to my attention by Katie [Thurston] that there’s toxicity in the house,” Matt admitted. “I didn’t know any of this was going on. Before I could even ask Ryan a question, she started crying. It was kind of similar to how my conversation with Brittany went about Anna. Now, I’m doing the other women a disservice by not making this a safe space for everybody. People’s words are so powerful.”

Matt James giving Victoria Larson a rose at the third rose ceremony on ‘The Bachelor.’ (ABC)
When Victoria tried to insist that her calling Ryan a “h*” was “taken out of context,” Matt clapped back. “I don’t know what context calling someone a h* would be acceptable in,” he said. “There’s a lot to think about.” Needless to say, Victoria was pissed off. She stormed out of the room and started going off about the other women….while they were clearly in earshot.
“I’m two steps away from going home and not dealing with this bulls***,” she ranted. “Ryan is the shadiest b****. Literally, there’s no one here he can marry besides me. I’m literally the best option for him. I’m the only one with a working brain in this room. I’m not even being room, I’m serious. If he’s going to pick an idiot over me, he’s not my person. I’m trying to be positive, but if that happens….I’ll literally die.”
Matt was fed up with the drama and decided to forego the cocktail party and get straight to the rose ceremony. Beforehand, Victoria started hyperventilating, but she pulled it together to see if her name would be called. She continued to insist that she was not a bad person, and claimed that the other women were telling Matt lies about her. However, he saw through it, and eliminated Victoria once and for all!
Naturally, Victoria did not take it well. She refused to even hug Matt as she said goodbye. “I honestly feel sorry for you that you’d listen to hearsay and not all the facts on a situation” she told him. “So, goodbye.” She stormed off in anger without a second glance. In her final confessional, she said. “You think I’m going to hug him goodbye? He just stared at me. How dare you! He is not my king and I am still a queen. Matt is a jester. Matt, I feel sorry for you with your choices. Matt is not the guy for me.”