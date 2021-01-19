‘The Bachelor’s Sarah Trott Seemingly Calls Out Victoria Larson After Feud On Show

“We see the quote ‘women supporting women’ all the time on the internet but what does that really mean? To me, it means sharing encouragement instead of judgment. Refraining from negative comments even when it’s sometimes easier to say something mean instead of something nice,” Sarah began.

“It means supporting a female owned business and paying full price. It means supporting a younger woman in your industry and offering guidance and support when appropriate. It means valuing community over competition,” Sarah continued.

“It does NOT mean you have to pretend to like everyone always. That’s impossible. But it DOES mean being a good person, keeping your head up and refraining from degrading another human being. You never know the internal battles another person is going through. At the end of the day, please just be a decent, kind individual,” Trott concluded.