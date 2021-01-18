Sarah Trott: 5 Things To Know About The Woman Who Nearly Fainted On ‘The Bachelor’

One contestant on season 25 of ‘The Bachelor,’ Sarah Trott, nearly fainted during the second rose ceremony, and her fate will be revealed during the show’s Jan. 18 episode

The Jan. 11 episode of The Bachelor ended in the middle of Matt James‘ second rose ceremony. He was about halfway through giving out his roses when one woman, Sarah Trott, abruptly left the rose ceremony because she felt like she was going to faint. The episode ended as a ‘To Be Continued,’ with the medical team rushing to Sarah’s aide and Matt checking in and trying to calm her down.

Sarah first made headlines during The Bachelor premiere, when viewers pointed out that she looked just like Annie Murphy, who plays Alexis Rose on Schitt’s Creek. Matt fell for Sarah during their first meeting, which led to him giving her one of the first one-on-one dates of the season. Things went well between the two, as Sarah got vulnerable and opened up about her dad’s battle with ALS. Even though she got a rose on the date, she started to become overwhelmed by the process at the second rose ceremony. As we wait to see Sarah’s fate, here’s more to know about her:

1. She previously worked in TV news. Sarah studied Broadcast Journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia, and graduated in 2018. Throughout college, she worked as a reporter for KOMU-TV in Columbia, Missouri. After graduation, she became the Weekend Morning Anchor at CBS Local 2 news in Palm Springs, California. However, Sarah quit her job in television news in June 2019 to care for her father, who was suffering from ALS.

2. She is a podcast host. After leaving her professional dreams behind her, Sarah decided to put her Broadcast degree to work by starting her own podcast called From Here To Where. The goal of the podcast is to “empower and unite women” who are dealing with the usual struggles of their 20s — dating, friendships, new jobs, etc. “My goal is to change the narrative for perfection and bring strong girls together through the tough s*** we go through in this defining decade,” her website explains.

3. She’s passionate about fitness and health. Sarah’s ABC bio reveals that finding a partner who also prioritizes “fitness and a healthy lifestyle” is very important to her. Some of Sarah’s favorite activities include hiking, biking and tennis.

4. She’s committed to her faith. It’s also important for Sarah to find someone committed to faith like she is, according to her ABC bio. Sarah also loves giving back. She wants to do work for her community and give back to kids in need with her husband one day.

5. She loves photography. Sarah dabbles in photography as a hobby. She’s also a trained fire dancer.