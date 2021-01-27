Halsey’s Romantic History: From Evan Peters To Her Off & On Love With Yungblud & More

Halsey has a baby on the way! As she enters this exciting new phase, look back on her high-profile relationships, from ‘The 1975’s Matty Healy to ‘AHS’ star Evan Peters.

Halsey‘s dating life has long been in the spotlight, but she recently revealed the most exciting news of all — she has a baby on the way! The 26-year-old made the announcement on Instagram when she shared a trio of photos taken during a maternity shoot, and fans couldn’t be happier for her. As the Grammy nominated singer enters this new phase, we’re looking back at her romantic history, including high-profile relationships with the likes of Yungblud and G-Eazy.

Alev Aydin

When Halsey took to Instagram to reveal she was officially expecting, she tagged her screenwriter boyfriend, Alev Aydin in the post! The 37-year old commented, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” to which she replied, “I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!” Although neither Alev nor Halsey have verbally confirmed he is the father, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE they had “been dating for several months,” adding, “Halsey has been low-key about their relationship. They were spending a lot of time at her house in the fall though, and it was obvious that she was happy.” They got matching tattoos back in June 2020 so it’s safe to assume they’ve been dating for at least six months at the time of the announcement.

Evan Peters

Halsey dated American Horror Story actor Evan Peters from October 2019 until early 2020, when the pair split amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple were spotted going on dates at Six Flags theme park, and even walking red carpets together, like the event for AHS’s 100th episode. While the couple keep their relationship largely under wraps, the “Closer” singer did share a sweet PDA post on Instagram for his birthday in January 2020, saying she “couldn’t imagine a world without [him] in it.” They also spent Valentine’s Day together in a hot tub in Switzerland, however she had deleted all evidence of him from her feed by March.

Yungblud

Halsey began dating English alternative rock musician, Yungblud (born Dominic Richard Harrison), in January of 2019. At the time, she shared a cute snap of the pair on a sweet stroll in London, however they soon called it quits in September of that same year. At the time, Halsey spoke out about their split, confirming she moved on with AHS actor Evan Peters. “Sometimes. People just break up,” she wrote on Twitter. “It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f—ked up. Sometimes. It just happens. Because life is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on.” Nevertheless, fans speculated that they rekindled their romance in 2020 when Halsey posted about his birthday in October. “Happy birthday Dom!!!” Halsey wrote in an Instagram Story, which showed the exes ironically enjoying a birthday cake together.

G Eazy

Halsey collaborated with G-Eazy on their hit duet “Him & I” in 201, and began dating shortly after. Despite sharing plenty of snaps together, whether they were collaborating on music or going out on dates, they split in July 2018. “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some apart,” she tweeted at the time. “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Lido

Halsey dated Norwegian music producer Lido from 2015 and 2016 and even revealed that her hit album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, was inspired by their relationship. “I had killed off a version of myself just so we could make our love work. Sometimes you’re in a relationship for so long and you become a different person. You lose yourself because you change for that person,” she told our sister site Rolling Stone back in 2016. “I put the seal on that relationship and fully purged myself of the feelings for that person at the same time as I finished my record.”

Matty Healy

One of Halsey’s first high-profile relationships was with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. The pair dated in 2015, and many fans have theorized that her song “Colors” was inspired by him, while her debut EP, “Room 93” was named after a hotel room the then couple had spent a night in together. She previously opened up about the relationship to our sister site Billboard when she quipped, “I spent a lot of time watching him and he spent a lot of time loving being watched. But if you think he’s the first red-wine-­drinking, pretty-boy rocker in skinny jeans I’ve been associated with, you’re out of your f**king mind.”