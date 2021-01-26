Victor Cruz Shares Why Super Bowl LV Will Be The ‘Start Of Some New Traditions’

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, Super Bowl LV will be ‘different,’ but NFL champ Victor Cruz thinks it’ll still be fun, and he tells HL EXCLUSIVELY how he’s preparing for the big game.

“Some of my favorite memories are those interactions with the fans before the game or when you celebrate a touchdown in the back of the endzone with the crowd pumping you up,” Victor Cruz — the ex-New York Giants star, Super Bowl champ, and NFL icon – tells HollywoodLife when talking about the upcoming Super Bowl LV. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a mostly empty Raymond James Stadium. Despite there’ll only be 22,000 fans at the Super Bowl – out of a possible 65,000 – Victor’s confident that “having a few thousand fans…will bring some of that energy back into the game.”

However, don’t expect Victor to be one of the few thousand to watch it in-person. The former wide receiver – who, FYI, was part of the Giants squad that beat Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI – tells HollywoodLife that he plans to “keep it small with my family.” Helping him out – and helping you out with your Super Bowl LV party – is Stella Stadium Bites by Blue Apron. Stella Artois has teamed with the popular food-kit delivery service to curate an easy-to-make, absolutely delicious menu for the ultimate Super Bowl spread.

This includes Smoked Gouda & Chicken Flatbread with Pancetta & Hot Honey, Seared Flank Steak Lettuce Cups with Pickled Peppers and Garlic Dressing, Creamy Pesto & Spinach Dip with Toasted Pita Chips, and Pork Chorizo Quesadillas with Cilantro Sour Cream (Growing up in a Puerto Rican household, game day snacks were some traditional food bites like tostadas, so I definitely try to continue that tradition on my Sundays,” Victor tells HL.) In addition, the box comes with a set of four special Stella Artois chalices, a gift with purchase. Fans have until Jan. 29 to purchase to ensure the boxes will be delivered in time for the game.

Victor spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife with the partnership, what he would make if there were a signature “Victor Cruz” cocktail, if he thinks Drew Brees’ “next move” will be, and more!

HollywoodLife: You’ve partnered with Stella Stadium Bites by Blue Apron for the upcoming Super Bowl. The recent troubles of 2020 saw many people rediscover the art of cooking. Did you spend a lot of time in the kitchen over these past months?

Victor Cruz: Staying home this year gave me the time to invest in hobbies that I never had when I was playing, especially in the kitchen. Now that I’ve been able to try out new recipes and flex my culinary skills, I’m so excited to put them to the test with all the delicious recipes from the Stella Stadium Bites box.

The Stella Bites by Blue Apron offers a bevy of treats, from Chorizo Quesadillas to Seared Flank State Lettuce cups. Do you have a signature game day snack or meal? Not to brag, but I make a fierce seven-layer dip. And do you have any Super Bowl game day traditions?

Well, you might need to share that recipe because that sounds delicious. Growing up in a Puerto Rican household, game day snacks were some traditional food bites like tostadas, so I definitely try to continue that tradition on my Sundays. Watching football at home requires two things: food and beer. So nothing is better than sitting back with a cold Stella and a spread of food. This Super Bowl might be different, but it could be the start of some new traditions.

The bites in the Stella Bites by Blue Apron have been designed to pair with Stella Artois. Do you remember the first time you had a Stella? Or, a memorable moment involving the beverage?

Stella Artois and Blue Apron did an amazing job creating recipes that go perfectly with a Stella. I could always count on Stella to be my go-to beer of choice after a long game or celebratory beverage!

Beer, like Stella Artois, will be the go-to drink for many during the big game, but some will treat themselves to a cocktail or two. If there was a signature Victor Cruz cocktail, what would it entail?

I like to keep things simple. An ice-cold beer is always the way to go. If I had to choose, the signature Victor Cruz cocktail would be a mix of orange juice and cranberry with a splash of vodka or rum.

Super Bowl LV will be the culmination of the most unusual football season in recent history. Many empty arena games – and Raymond James Stadium will only allow in 22,000 fans to watch on Feb. 7. Do you have any special SB viewing plans?

Some of my favorite memories are those interactions with the fans before the game or when you celebrate a touchdown in the back of the endzone with the crowd pumping you up. Many teams didn’t get to show out in front of their home fans, which totally changes the environment. But for all games, having even a few thousand fans at the Super Bowl will bring some of that energy back into the game. This year I’m keeping it small with my family. We are going to hang out, watch the game and enjoy some delicious Stella Stadium Bites.

After the Saints lost to the Bucs, there’s a lot of talk about Drew Brees possibly hanging up his jersey. As someone who’s been enjoying retirement – but still involved in the game – do you have any advice for Drew? Do you think he should give it one more season?

Drew is a great guy and a great competitor, but only he knows the answer to that. So I know whatever his next move is will be the best decision for him. I loved my time in the league, and retirement has brought so many great opportunities as well.

No matter who wins Super Bowl LV, there’s going to be (at least) one player who will be walking out of Tampa with their first-ever championship ring? With it being almost ten years since you won Super Bowl XLVI, do you have any words of wisdom for that player who’s about to feel what you felt in 2012?

The feeling of winning the Super Bowl was unreal and something I’ll never forget. I’d say try to enjoy every second with your teammates and family, but don’t forget to celebrate. You bust it every day on the field at practice and in the games, so don’t forget to live in the moment. I mean, you are a Super Bowl champion!

