Joe & Jill Biden Kiss Outside White House & It’s Refreshing After The Trumps’ Cold PDA

President Biden and the First Lady were all smiles all day — from the moment they arrived at the Capitol, to when they reache their last stop at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, where they will call the White House ‘home’ for the next four years. The couple, who tied the knot in June of 1977, shared a passionate kiss in front of the Capitol, before they embraced in a long hug in front of the White House. Additionally, the two held hands while walking on the White House grounds, and throughout their eventful Inauguration Day schedule.

The sight of President Biden and the First Lady’s PDA was one of many things Americans gushed about as this new presidential chapter begins (finally!). Over the course of Trump’s disastrous tenure as president, Melania was caught snubbing her husband in public, rolling her eyes, and sometimes, flat out just swatting his hand away during political events and rallies. It’s widely believed that Donald and Melania slept in separate beds… and wings of the White House.

You may recall when Melania pushed Donald’s hand away without breaking her stride during a 2017 state trip to Israel. Then, there were the many awkward photo ops of the Trumps while boarding Air Force One. The best candid came in the form of a viral video when they arrived in Morristown, New Jersey on August 16. As the couple and their 14-year-old son, Barron Trump, descended the stairs of Air Force One, the then-president attempted to grab his wife’s hand multiple times — and, she wasn’t having it. Naturally, social media had a field day with that affection-less encounter.