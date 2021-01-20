See Pics

Joe & Jill Biden Kiss Outside White House & It’s Refreshing After The Trumps’ Cold PDA

Joe & Jill Biden on Inauguration Day
AP
With the Washington Monument in the background, President-elect Joe Biden stands with his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stands with her husband Doug Emhoff as they look at lights placed around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during a COVID-19 memorial Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden hugs first lady Jill Biden as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden his wife Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris her husband Doug Emhoff watch a military pass in review ceremony on the East Front of the Capitol at the conclusion of the inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura and former President Bill Clinton and his wife former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stand at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery during Inauguration Day ceremonies in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
News Editor

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are the ultimate team! The doting duo shared a number of intimate moments on Inauguration Day, including kissing at the Capital, hugging at the White House and more!

Sealed with a kiss! On Inauguration Day, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden reminded us of what it looks like to have a loving husband and wife in the White House. It’s no secret that we just watched four years of cringeworthy interactions between former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. But, there was love in the air in Washington D.C. on January 20, when No. 46 was sworn in with his powerhouse wife by his side!
President Joe Biden & First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Inauguration Day
President Joe Biden & First Lady Dr. Jill Biden share a kiss in front of the Capital on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2021. (Photo credit: AP)

President Biden and the First Lady were all smiles all day — from the moment they arrived at the Capitol, to when they reache their last stop at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, where they will call the White House ‘home’ for the next four years. The couple, who tied the knot in June of 1977, shared a passionate kiss in front of the Capitol, before they embraced in a long hug in front of the White House. Additionally, the two held hands while walking on the White House grounds, and throughout their eventful Inauguration Day schedule.

President Joe Biden & First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Inauguration Day
President Joe Biden & First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hug in front of the White House on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2021. (Photo credit: AP)

The sight of President Biden and the First Lady’s PDA was one of many things Americans gushed about as this new presidential chapter begins (finally!). Over the course of Trump’s disastrous tenure as president, Melania was caught snubbing her husband in public, rolling her eyes, and sometimes, flat out just swatting his hand away during political events and rallies. It’s widely believed that Donald and Melania slept in separate beds… and wings of the White House.

You may recall when Melania pushed Donald’s hand away without breaking her stride during a 2017 state trip to Israel. Then, there were the many awkward photo ops of the Trumps while boarding Air Force One. The best candid came in the form of a viral video when they arrived in Morristown, New Jersey on August 16. As the couple and their 14-year-old son, Barron Trump, descended the stairs of Air Force One, the then-president attempted to grab his wife’s hand multiple times — and, she wasn’t having it. Naturally, social media had a field day with that affection-less encounter.

President Joe Biden & First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Inauguration Day
President Joe Biden & First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hug on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2021. (Photo credit: AP)
The First Family was dressed in their designer best on Inauguration Day. President Biden looked dapper in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren. He wore a dark peacoat, a navy scarf and a light blue tie — an appropriate color scheme for the doting Democrat. Meanwhile, the First Lady was feeling blue (not literally, of course!) in an aqua dress by Markarian and a custom overcoat that featured a velvet collar and cuffs. Jill’s dress included an embellished neckline covered in Swarovski pearls and crystals.
In his Inauguration speech, President Biden called for unity, and even asked those who didn’t vote for him to give him a fair chance to create positive change. “Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this,” Biden stressed to a captivated audience, which included the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga — who performed separately during the inauguration. “Today, we mark the swearing in of the first woman in American history elected to national office, Vice President Kamala Harris. Don’t tell me things can’t change,” he continued, adding, “Unity is the path forward. This is the United States of America.”