Dr. Jill Biden Looks Regal In Ocean Blue Tweed Coat & Dress For Inauguration: See Photo

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived! Dr. Jill Biden looked stunning at the Presidential Inauguration on January 20 when she donned a tweed blue coat.

Today is a very special day as it’s the Inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States and the new First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, looked regal and gorgeous in her tweed coat. Jill chose to wear blue for the occasion as that is the color of Democrats and she opted to wear a stunning Markarian dress and overcoat. The custom ocean blue wool tweed set featured a dark blue velvet collar and cuffs while the dress was tapered with a chiffon bodice, scalloped hem, and a gorgeous embellished neckline that dazzled with Swarovski pearls and crystals. Both the dress and coat are bedazzled with the Swarovski crystals and she topped her look off with a matching silk face mask and leather gloves.

The entire ensemble was handcrafted by Alexandra O’Neill at her studio in New York City. Jill completed her gorgeous ensemble with a pair of dark blue pointed-toe pumps and a stunning blowout. This is just the first of many stunning outfits we can expect to see from the First Lady of the United States and we cannot wait to see what other ensembles are in store for us.

Also in blue for the occasions was Kamala Harris who looked fabulous in a royal blue, almost purple, Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson dress and matching coat. Her entire ensemble was created by two American designers. She topped her look off with a gorgeous pearl necklace and dark blue leather gloves.

We absolutely loved Jill’s ensemble for the Inauguration and we cannot wait to see her gorgeous outfits in the future.