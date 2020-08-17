Barron Trump, 14, Towers Over Dad Donald Trump & Waves To Press While Boarding Air Force One

Though Barron Trump is just 14, he’s already significantly taller than his parents, Donald and Melania Trump. The First Son towered over them as he boarded Air Force One, giving a friendly wave to reporters.

At 14 years old, Barron Trump appears to already be pushing 6’6″. The president’s youngest son was seen boarding Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey on August 16, looking almost a head taller than his parents, who are famously tall themselves. President Donald Trump, 74, stands at 6’3″ (though that’s disputed by some), and First Lady Melania Trump, a former model, is 5’10. This kid is growing like a weed.

MOMENTS AGO: President Trump, @FLOTUS Melania, and Barron depart Morristown, NJ en route to Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/AhfKQtkVJg — The Hill (@thehill) August 16, 2020

Barron, as any 14-year-old would in his shoes, looked downright bored as he trailed behind his parents while making the switch between Marine One and Air Force One. The First Family had been in Bedminster at their golf resort for the weekend, after visiting the president’s ill brother, Robert Trump, in Manhattan. Robert, 71, died on August 15 after suffering from brain bleeds brought on by a fall, a family friend told The New York Times.

As Barron boarded Air Force One in New Jersey en route to the White House, he paused to give a friendly wave to the reporters on site, much to the delight of Twitter. Barron is rarely seen at public events. This was actually the first Barron sighting since February.

People were focused a little harder on another tidbit from their time in New Jersey. As they arrived in Marine One, Donald repeatedly attempted to hold his wife’s hand. Melania was having none of it. She continuously batted Donald’s hand away while maintaining a calm demeanor for the press. This, of course, is just one of many times that the awkward move has happened between the president and first lady.