Watch
Hollywood Life

Melania & Donald Trump: Compilation Video Shows Every Time She Brushed Away His Hand

Melania Donald Trump
AP
US President Donald J. Trump (L) delivers remarks to members of the news media beside First Lady Melania Trump (R), at the South Lawn of the White House before departing by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 15 October 2018. Trump travels to the Florida Pandhandle and Georgia to view damage from Hurricane Michael. Before departing, Trump said he had spoken to the Saudi King Salman, regarding missing Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, and that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with the Saudi King. US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House, Washington, USA - 15 Oct 2018
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk down the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Trump was returning to Washington after spending the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, stands during the national anthem at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, near Keystone, S.D Trump Rushmore, Keystone, United States - 03 Jul 2020
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit Saint John Paul II National Shrine, in Washington Trump, Washington, United States - 02 Jun 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Political News Editor

Nearly four years into the presidency, seeing Melania Trump swat away her husband’s hand is almost expected. Every time she’s done it so far has been compiled into a hilarious video.

It’s no secret that Melania Trump isn’t awfully fond of sharing PDA with her husband. But when each and every moment of her awkwardly brushing his hand away from her is put together side-by-side — oof, it’s absolutely brutal. The Lincoln Project compiled a video showing just that, all of the times that the First Lady refused to hold President Donald Trump‘s hand, and every grimace, starting from his January 2017 inauguration. CLICK HERE to watch it.

Titled “Here’s the Melania and Donald Love Story,” and tagged with a heart-eyed emoji, the organization’s cheeky Twitter video begins with that famous face she pulls behind his back as he’s sworn into office. Set to “Don’t Touch Me” from the ’90s animated show Cartoon Planet, the video goes through all of the biggest “hits,” like Melania swatting Donald’s hand away without breaking her stride during a 2017 state trip to Israel.

Melania Donald Trump
First Melania Trump looks miserable while barely holding President Donald Trump’s hand at the College Football Playoff National Championship game, 1/13/20 (AP)

Then, there was that infamous France state dinner at the White House in 2018 when the Trumps attempted to take a normal photo with Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Sophie. The First Couple stood stiffly outside the White House, expressionless, as Melania barely grazed Donald’s hand. She let go almost immediately. There’s their various awkward photo ops while boarding and embarking Air Force One, as well.

Melania Donald Trump
First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump awkwardly walk together on the South Lawn of the White House, 7/4/20 (AP)

That includes their more recent foray into attempted PDA, when they arrived in Morristown, New Jersey on August 16. As the couple and their 14-year-old son, Barron Trump, descended the stairs of Air Force One, the president attempted to grab his wife’s hand multiple times. He eventually gave up, and they continued to ignore each other with smiles plastered on their faces. Naturally, social media had a field day with this.