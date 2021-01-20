See Pics

Kamala Harris Wears Gorgeous Purple Coat By Two Black Designers At Inauguration

Kamala Harris on Inauguration Day
AP Images
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
President-elect Joe Biden , with his wife Jill, steps out to the portico to be sworn in as 46th president of the United States during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
President-elect Joe Biden greets Lady Gaga during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Kamala Harris was a vision in purple at the inauguration on Jan. 20! The Vice President, who stunned in a long coat and pearls, wore designs from Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson — two talented Black designers.

Hurry up and get yourself a purple coat, because they’re about to sell out fast! Vice President Kamala Harris looked radiant in a purple ensemble on Inauguration Day  in Washington D.C. The first female, Black American and South Asian American Vice President wore a long coat over a dress of the same color. She donned designs by Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, according to Marie Claire, which noted that First Lady Michelle Obama has also been seen in Hudson’s designs. Rogers is a Brooklyn-based Black designer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Hudson is a Black designer from South Carolina.

Kamala Harris on Inauguration Day
Kamala Harris & husband Douglas Emhoff on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2021, in Washington D.C. (Photo credit: AP Images)

Kamala’s white pearls glistened with every turn of her head. The Vice President’s signature pearls are a well-documented ode to her Alpha Kappa Alpha sisterhood. Though, Vice President Harris sported her best accessory — an American Flag pin on her left lapel. Additionally, she stepped out in pointed black heels, gloves and a dark face mask amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kamala Harris & husband Douglas Emhoff
Kamala Harris & husband Douglas Emhoff on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2021. (Photo credit: AP Images)

Just one night prior, Harris traded in her Converse sneakers for black Pascalare boots by Manolo Blahnik, in which she paired with a camel colored coat by Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss — the New York designer who helped lead fashion’s contributions to battling the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Harris was pictured on the eve of the inauguration with husband Douglas Emhoff.

Throughout her campaign, Harris has made purple a frequent addition to her messaging and wardrobe to pay homage to Shirley Chisholm — the first black woman to run for President in 1972. Harris has used similar color schemes that were incorporated in Chisholm’s historic campaign.