Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Suffragette White While Singing ‘This Land Is Your Land’ At Biden’s Inauguration

After Kamala Harris was sworn in as the new Vice President, Jennifer Lopez delivered a patriotic message with her powerful performance of ‘This Land Is Your Land,’ and ‘America The Beautiful.’

Two of the biggest names in pop music – Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga – took part in the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. After Gaga, 34, performed a stirring rendition of the national anthem (and after Harris, 56, was sworn in), J.Lo, 51, took her turn to sing “This Land Is Your Land” and “America The Beautiful.” With that, it was officially a new day for America. After four years of Donald Trump – and his malicious policies treatment of migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border and negligent attitude towards Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria – having J.Lo perform at the inauguration was a statement. Speaking of statements, J.Lo delivered a message in Spanish (“one nation, with liberty and justice for all”), sung a bit from “Let’s Get Loud,” and closed out her performance — all while dressed in a stunning, Suffragette-white outfit.

Recording artist Jennifer Lopez performs "America the Beautiful" at the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/oazqliZuqg — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 20, 2021

JLo performs America the Beautiful (with a stab of “Let’s Get Loud” in there!) pic.twitter.com/fwM9tGwfcz — Pia Magalona ⁷ #DefendOurFreedom (@piamagalona) January 20, 2021

A day before the inauguration, Jennifer was in D.C., and she took a moment to visit the Capitol. She also took a selfie with some brave men and women in the National Guard. “What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and every day. 🇺🇸 Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans.”

For Jennifer, today was a true honor. She voiced her support for Biden throughout the 2020 campaign. She and Alex Rodriguez joined Joe and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, in an Oct. 2020 virtual chat. During the conversation, J.Lo spoke about the importance of voting and encouraged the Latino community members to use their voice. She also made no bones about her bias for whom she wanted to see in the White House. “For me, it’s [about] unifying the nation again, you know, getting rid of this hate. Thinking about my kids walking around in a world where it’s OK to be racist or prejudiced because our administration says it’s OK — that, to me, is really sad because it’s not the country that I believe that I grew up in,” she said.

“So happy this morning,” J.Lo said on Nov. 7, after hearing the news that Joe Biden had defeated Donald Trump. “Echoing the words of everyone saying that we are headed toward a better day, a more united country. I’m just crying tears of joy. I hope that we can all come together and love each other and appreciate each other. It’s a new day. They’re saying it’s time to heal deep wounds and come together. We are the United States of America, the greatest country on this planet.”

Jennifer’s disdain of the Trump Administration is well-known. She incorporated it in her and Shakira’s 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show performance. During the show, J.Lo’s daughter Emme sang a few lines from Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In The USA,” while children in small cages appeared on the field (and behind a large fence behind the stage.) J.Lo later confirmed that these “kids in cages” was a reference to Trump’s immigration policy of separating migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are,” she said in a statement on Feb. 3, 2020, one day after the Super Bowl. “Other people can try to build walls, keep us out, or put us in cages. We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great.”