Lady Gaga Planning To Add Her Own ‘Flair’ To Inauguration National Anthem: She’s ‘Honored’ To Perform
Lady Gaga considers her upcoming performance of the national anthem at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ‘one of the most important moments of her career.’
Lady Gaga, 34, is gearing up for her performance of the national anthem at the inauguration of Joe Biden on Jan. 20 and she couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity. “To say she’s honored is an understatement because Gaga considers this one of the most important moments of her career,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s sung the National Anthem at the 2016 Super Bowl which was an honor in and of itself but she wants to do it a bit different this time and not give fans and the world the same performance she did 5 years ago.”
“Of course, it’s going to have all the classic elements, but it wouldn’t be Gaga without featuring a touch of her flair,” the source said. “She’s an outspoken political activist and has used her platform to show support for the Biden-Harris campaign. So to have this opportunity means everything and she couldn’t be more excited.”
“The preparation for this moment is focus number one for Gaga. When she approaches any performance it is of the utmost importance. And this performance might even make her cry,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY said. “She is so beyond ecstatic that Joe Biden is going to be President that she wants to give the performance of a lifetime and when Gaga says that and feels that, it happens.”
Lady Gaga was first announced as the singer performing the national anthem at the swearing-in ceremony of the inauguration on Jan. 14. Jennifer Lopez is also performing at the event, which is set to take place around 11:30 a.m. EST, but it’s not confirmed what exactly she’ll be singing. A 90-minute special called Celebrating America is also set to air after the inauguration ceremony.
Before the exciting news about Lady Gaga’s appearance at the inauguration, she performed “Shallow” and “You and I” at Joe’s final campaign rally in Pennsylvania before the Nov. election. She has been very open about her support for the president-elect and her speech at the rally represented her feelings well.
“This is a big one, Pennsylvania. So if you’re here, you probably already believe in Joe Biden. I know I believe in Joe Biden,” she told the crowd. “You probably already believe he’s the right choice over Donald Trump,” Gaga told the crowd. “You don’t need me to tell you why. Because like me, you’ve experienced the last four years and have all the evidence you need to look at this choice and know in your heart without any doubt that Joe Biden is the right choice.”