Lady Gaga Planning To Add Her Own ‘Flair’ To Inauguration National Anthem: She’s ‘Honored’ To Perform

Lady Gaga considers her upcoming performance of the national anthem at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ‘one of the most important moments of her career.’

Lady Gaga, 34, is gearing up for her performance of the national anthem at the inauguration of Joe Biden on Jan. 20 and she couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity. “To say she’s honored is an understatement because Gaga considers this one of the most important moments of her career,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s sung the National Anthem at the 2016 Super Bowl which was an honor in and of itself but she wants to do it a bit different this time and not give fans and the world the same performance she did 5 years ago.”

“Of course, it’s going to have all the classic elements, but it wouldn’t be Gaga without featuring a touch of her flair,” the source said. “She’s an outspoken political activist and has used her platform to show support for the Biden-Harris campaign. So to have this opportunity means everything and she couldn’t be more excited.”