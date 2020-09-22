Jennifer Lopez Urges Mothers To Vote In 2020 Election: ‘It’s One Of The Most Important Things We Can Do’

Jennifer Lopez teamed up with Michelle Obama and When We All Vote to tell her fans — especially mothers — why it’s so important to register to vote!

Jennifer Lopez is heading to the polls on Election Day and wants you right there with her. The Hustlers star, 50, took to Instagram Live with Michelle Obama on National Voter Registration Day to explain why she feels it’s so important to vote — especially in 2020. Jennifer pleaded with the mothers of the United States to do right by their children by casting their ballots on November 3, doing their part to ensure a bright future for their little ones.

“One of the most important things we do as mothers is to make sure and vote and make our voices heard,” Jennifer said, tipping her hat to Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Vote Like A Madre campaign. And if you haven’t registered yet, and are able to, now’s the time to do it, she stressed. “You have to get out there and do the work. You can’t wait around for someone else to make it good for you. You have to do your part. And I just urge every single person out there listening to myself and Michelle… we need you to understand that one, two, three, four, five votes can make the difference.”

Jennifer joined forces with Michelle’s nonpartisan voter rights group, When We All Vote, on September 22 to discuss the significance of voting. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer is a passionate political activist, and even included a significant message in her Super Bowl halftime performance. During the show, she walked out wearing a feathered Puerto Rican flag as a cape. A group of child dancers, wearing American flag tops, floated across the field in cages, a nod to the nod to the Trump administration’s heinous family separation policies.

She was just one of the stars to join the former First Lady during When We All Vote‘s Registered and Ready event. Zendaya, Ayesha Curry, and so many other famous faces appeared in conversation with Michelle. “All the discouragement you felt in the past about, ‘oh my vote doesn’t count,’ is not true. We care, and it matters more than ever now,” Jennifer said. “So please, get out there and vote and do what you need to do. Early vote, stand in line, do what you have to do. It’s one day of your life, and it’s going to affect the next four to eight years.”

If you haven’t registered to vote yet, make Jennifer Lopez and Michelle Obama proud by checking it off your to-do list! It’s as easy as filling out the form below, provided by our friends at Rock The Vote: