Joe Biden Inauguration Livestream: Watch America’s 46th President Be Sworn In

Ready to see history in the making? At exactly 12:00pm ET on January 20, the nation will swear in the 46th president of the United States: Joe Biden. Biden, 78, will take the oath of office in front of the Capitol rotunda, the same place where insurrectionists attempted a coup in the name of Donald Trump. Inauguration Day doesn’t just mark the beginning of Biden’s presidency — it marks the end of Trump’s.

Biden’s swearing in isn’t the only thing to watch for on Inauguration Day. Around 11:30am ET, Senator Kamala Harris will officially become vice president and deliver what’s sure to be a triumphant speech. This is a momentous occasion, after all. Harris is the first female vice president in United States history. She is also the first Black, and first South Asian vice president. It’s an awe-inspiring moment in history that deserves to be seen live.

Before the main event, though, viewers will be treated to a morning full of performances and benedictions in honor of the president-elect and vice president-elect. The one and only Lady Gaga has been selected to sing the national anthem! “I am deeply honored to be joining @BidenInaugural

on January 20 to sing the National Anthem and celebrate the historic inauguration of @JoeBiden

and @KamalaHarris,” Mother Monster tweeted on January 14, including a photo of herself dancing in a “Joe” sweater.

But that’s not all: Jennifer Lopez herself is scheduled for a mysterious “musical performance” in the time between Gaga’s belting and the actual inauguration. Traditionally, the other song performed on Inauguration Day is “America the Beautiful.” Maybe we’ll hear JLo’s rendition this time around? Additionally viewers can expected a poetry reading from poet and activist Amanda Gorman, and a reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance by Andrea Hall, the president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 3920 (and a friend of President-elect Biden).