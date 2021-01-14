Why Demi Lovato’s Performance At Joe Biden’s Inauguration Is A ‘Dream Come True’ For Her

This is no ordinary gig. Demi Lovato will sing at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s inauguration, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned why Demi considers this performance ‘the biggest thing she’s ever done.’

Demi Lovato is one of the many musical acts performing as part of the Jan. 20 inauguration celebration for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. For Demi, 28, her involvement in Celebrating America, a live 90-minute primetime special, is more than just a gig. It’s a way to usher in a new administration while going “Boy, bye” to Donald Trump. “Performing for the inauguration is a dream come true for Demi on so many levels,” a source close to the “Commander In Chief” singer shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “She’s very emotional about it.”

“Everyone knows how she feels about Trump,” the source tells HollywoodLife, referencing the lyrics in “Commander In Chief” (“Commander in Chief, honestly / If I did the things you do, I couldn’t sleep / Seriously, do you even know the truth?”). For Demi, this inauguration “means everything to her,” per the source. “Being asked to be a part of it, that’s just next level. She is so excited. This is a monumental moment in history, and she gets to be a part of it. Her family and friends are elated for her. They are so proud. It’s such a huge honor for Demi. It’s a career highlight and a life highlight. She’s over the moon about it.”

I’m SO honored to announce that I will be joining @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris for their special event, “Celebrating America” on January 20th at 8:30pm ET/PT ❤️🤍💙 I was left speechless when I was asked to perform! Tune in with various tv networks & live streaming services 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YiYmQ43M51 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 13, 2021

“Demi’s highlights these past few years have only grown bigger and more memorable than she ever could have imagined,” a second Demi source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Demi thought performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl was the biggest highlight of her career that she could have ever obtained. It’s still one of her proudest moments and always will be, but to be able to have the opportunity of a lifetime to perform in front of the world at the inauguration is an honor she never imagined would be presented before her. It’s more than a dream come true, and she feels beyond blessed.”

Had things gone differently, Demi would have likely performed at Hillary Clinton’s inauguration in 2017. Demi was a part of the 2016 Democratic National Convention, speaking about the importance of mental health before delivering a powerful version of her song, “Confident.” Since then, Demi has taken plenty of shots at Trump during his four years in office. This performance is going to be cathartic for her.

“Demi is overwhelmed in such a positive way to perform for Joe and Kamala for the inauguration,” a third Lovato insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “To even have this opportunity is by far, one of the most important moments of her life. It is so important as she is looking forward to this administration to change so many things that have gone astray the last four years. Demi feels blessed and is taking this opportunity as the biggest thing she has ever done. She can’t wait to make everyone proud on a day that will be remembered forever.”