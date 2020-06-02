Demi Lovato Pleads With Trump To Be ‘A Leader’ As Civil Unrest Escalates: I’m ‘Begging You’

Demi Lovato is literally begging President Donald Trump to be the leader America desperately needs during ongoing social unrest across the U.S. She says his payback will come when he’s voted out of office in November.

Donald Trump is under fire for not showing any compassion or understanding towards the social unrest gripping the nation following the police-custody death of George Floyd. Singer Demi Lovato is pleading with the 73-year-old president to step up to the plate and help bring some calming leadership to the violent clashes involving police and peaceful protest marchers. Because instead, he’s stoked the flames by threatening military action on U.S. citizens. She directly addressed him in a new message and asked him to do his job in leading the country through the crisis with constructive action.

Demi wrote in a June 2 Instagram story, “Donald Trump — Be the f**king leader we need you to be. I’m actually begging you because we’re stuck with you until November, then you will have to pay for your silence, lack of leadership & action.” Trump waited until June 1 to give a live address about clashes between police and those peacefully protesting Floyd’s May 25 death, which escalated over the weekend in numerous cities across the country.

Rather than show understanding or provide pleas for calm during the nationwide crisis, Trump did the opposite. He threatened military action following the looting that had erupted in numerous cities after peaceful protests calling for racial justice. In an extraordinary speech from the White House Rose Garden on Monday, he declared, “If a city or state refuses to take the actions necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.”

Video from Floyd’s May 25 arrest in Minneapolis quickly went viral, showing the 46-year-old handcuffed and face down on the ground while Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, kneeled on his neck. Floyd repeatedly told the officer he couldn’t breathe, before losing consciousness and later dying. Chauvin was arrested and charged on May 29 with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death. Ever since the incident, protests have grown louder and larger about the racial divide in America and alleged police brutality against black citizens.

While Trump was rage tweeting “LAW AND ORDER,” his predecessor President Barack Obama, 58, kept tweeting positive and thoughtful messages of hope in stark contrast. On June 1, he wrote, “I know the past few months have been hard and dispiriting. But watching the heightened activism of young people makes me hopeful. And if we can keep channeling our justifiable anger into peaceful, sustained, and effective action, this can be the moment when real change starts.” In other words, being a real leader and listening to the anger and pain of so many Americans.