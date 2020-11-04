Gabrielle Union & More Celebs Drag Trump For Trying To Stop Counting Votes: ‘Make It Make Sense’

After Donald Trump threatened to stop votes from being counted in certain states (and falsely declared he won the election), stars like Gab Union dragged him on Twitter.

Politically active celebrities like Gabrielle Union are pushing back against Donald Trump‘s empty threat to throw away ballots in states across the nation. The president, 74, not only had falsely claimed in an Election Night speech that he was winning the 2020 race, but threatened to demand the Supreme Court stop votes from being counted. Though he has absolutely no power to do so, and seemingly doesn’t understand how counting election ballots works, it hasn’t stopped the president from throwing around the threat all day on November 4.

Make this bs make sense! Pick a struggle https://t.co/5K7N332Z0R — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 4, 2020

Gabrielle, 48, and other like-minded celebrities had the same thought. “Make this bs make sense! Pick a struggle,” the Bring It On star tweeted in response to someone pointing out that Trump was already trying to get a recount after losing Wisconsin to Joe Biden. “Our democracy and freedom are worth waiting for. We must #CountEveryVote,” Demi Lovato tweeted, reminding her fans to be patient — it may take a few days for the final votes to be tallied and the winner of the 2020 race named.

Our democracy and freedom are worth waiting for. We must #CountEveryVote ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/DvzDH2nrnv — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 4, 2020

Josh Gad, 39, told his followers to keep soldiering on. Despite what Trump says, or how grim things may seem — it’s not over yet. “Democrats, stop feeling sorry for ourselves,” the Frozen II star tweeted. We got this. Roll up your sleeves and be confident. In 2004, I had a sick feeling when George W. Bush won again after 4 years of crazy. We are ABOUT to win the WH in a much more volatile and chaotic election. CONFIDENCE #CountEveryVote.” Alyssa Milano pointed out that Biden was ahead of Trump in the polls, in both popular and electoral votes. “Here are the facts… we’re going to win this! #CountEveryVote #EveryVoteCounts,” she tweeted.