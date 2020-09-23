Porsha Williams & More Stars Livid Over No Murder Charge In Breonna Taylor Case: ‘You Deserve Justice’

Celebs like Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington, and Porsha Williams have spoken out after the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death weren’t charged with murder.

Porsha Williams is among the stars who have reacted to news that the police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor will not face murder charges. The Kentucky native was tragically shot and killed by police in her own apartment while she was sleeping on March 13. It was announced on September 23 that former Louisville officer Brett Hankison had been indicted by a grand jury on first-degree wanton endangerment charges in relation to the home invasion — but not for her death. The other two officers at the scene — John Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove — were not charged.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who has already been arrested twice for protesting Breonna’s death, took to Instagram in response to the news. “You deserved so much more #BreonnaTaylor ! I am praying for your mother Tamika and the rest of your family today,” she captioned a selfie of the 26-year-old who died at the hands of cops. “As hard as this verdict is for us to digest, I can’t imagine how she must feel. Shame on America’s racist justice system. Will I be next?? This has to change ! #NoJusticeNoPeace.”

She also shared a flyer on Instagram, which promoted a rally in support of Breonna. “#Atlanta Y’all know what time it is!!!! Today at 5pm!!! #justiceforbreonnataylor,” she captioned the post. Gabrielle Union also spoke out, tweeting a Malcom X quote which read, “The most disrespected person in America is the black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the black woman. The most neglected person in America is the black woman.”

Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 23, 2020

Other celebs like Common, Amber Riley, and Garcelle Beauvais have taken to social media to express their thoughts about the seemingly lesser charges. Actress Kerry Washington addressed the issue on Twitter, and also urged fans to vote in the November election. “Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote.”