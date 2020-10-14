Demi Lovato Looks Striking In Blue Performing Anti-Trump Ballad ‘Commander In Chief’ At BBMAs

Demi Lovato looked truly breathtaking, as she sang ‘Commander In Chief’ at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, performing the song for the very first time!

There was no stopping Demi Lovato during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on October 14. The stunning singer, 28, gave a bold rendition of her new song “Commander In Chief” and looked absolutely flawless while performing the tune during the highly-anticipated awards ceremony. Demi fashioned a blue suit as she sat at a piano to perform her gorgeous ballad. She even worked deep blue eyeshadow with her gorgeous makeup. Demi was also joined by a slew of singers for the chorus of her song.

Demi’s song was a complete indictment of the Donald Trump presidency, and the singer didn’t hold back. Without mentioning the president’s name, Demi so eloquently sang the lyrics to her moving song, which included, “Haven’t they suffered enough? / But you can’t get enough of / Shuttin’ down systеms for personal gain / Fightin’ fires with flyers and prayin’ for rain / Do you gеt off on pain?” She gave such an earnest rendition of the tune, demonstrating how she is using her voice in this November’s vital election. Much like her stunning outfit, her performance was completely breathtaking.

Demi’s Billboard Music Awards performance comes less than one month after she and her former love, Max Ehrich, ended their engagement. The former couple had a whirlwind romance after quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic. By July 22, the young love birds were engaged, sharing beautiful images from their beachside photo shoot, where Demi flashed her gorgeous ring.

In the time since the one-time couple’s split, however, Demi has been wholly investing in herself and her career pursuits. In fact, music has been a major outlet for the songstress since this recent personal blow. On September 30, Demi debuted her surprise new song “Still Love Me.” The song marked the singer’s first collaboration with producer and DJ Marshmello. “I’m a mess and I’m still broken / But I’m finding my way back And it feels like someone’s stolen,” she sings in the song. “All the light I ever had / Like the world disappeared.”

The music simultaneously spoke to what Demi was going through as well as what so many of her fans may have experienced in their own lives. But Demi has used music as a means of sharing her emotions and expressing herself so eloquently in the past. No one could forget her 2020 Grammys performance, when she triumphantly returned to the stage for a breathtaking rendition of her song “Anyone.” The ballad detailed Demi’s struggles with substance abuse and the feeling of overwhelming loneliness she experienced, singing about how she was “tired of empty conversations because nobody hears me anymore.”

The song was written prior to Demi’s July 2018 overdose, one that completely changed the singer’s trajectory. Demi worked so incredibly hard on becoming sober, and loving herself more than ever. Although fans have seen Demi experience triumphs and heartbreaks in the past, there’s no doubt that her performance at tonight’s Billboard Music Awards will be remembered as a major highlight of the singer’s 2020!