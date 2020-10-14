Interview
Demi Lovato Supports Taylor Swift For Speaking About Politics: ‘Damned If You Do, Damned If You Don’t’

Political News Editor

Demi Lovato praised frenemy Taylor Swift for becoming politically active, after slamming her in 2016 for staying silent about the election

While discussing her new political anthem, “Commander in Chief,” Demi Lovato gave praise to Taylor Swift, her old frenemy, while discussing her own decision to speak out about her political beliefs.”You’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t. You can list Taylor Swift as a perfect example of that exact saying,” Demi told CNN. For years she got trashed because she wasn’t taking a stance and wasn’t standing up for these rights.”

“She kind of took a back seat and now she’s become very political and there are people that are unhappy with that too,” Demi continued. “It’s just, like, you have to live what feels authentic to you. To me, that’s using my platform to speak out about the things that I see that are wrong.” Demi was one of those people who trashed Taylor in 2016 for staying silent about the race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift posed together on the red carpet at the premiere of Hannah Montana the Movie, 4/2/09 (AP)

In a since-deleted tweet, Demi called out the “Bad Blood” singer, writing, “At least I speak up about s**t that’s uncomfortable to talk about rather than trying to be politically correct 24/7.” She slammed Taylor that same year in an interview with Glamour: “I think that having a song and a video about tearing Katy Perry down, that’s not women’s empowerment. We all do things that aren’t, but I have to ask myself, ‘Am I content with calling myself a feminist?’ Yes, because I speak out.”

Demi and Taylor buried the hatchet in 2019 after Taylor released Lover. “Life’s too short for women not to support other women,” Demi wrote on Instagram. “Especially when women release great music. Great job @taylorswift.” Taylor reposted to her Instagram Story, writing, “This is so awesome & put the biggest smile on my face.”

Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift (AP)

Taylor is now fiercely, politically active and has made it clear that she wants Trump out of the White House. She explained in 2018 that she stayed silent in 2016 because she felt her endorsement wouldn’t do anything. Since then, she has called out Trump for “moral superiority,” backed candidates in her home state of Tennessee, and urged her fans to register to vote. And in 2020, she has endorsed Biden — even baking Biden/Harris cookies to celebrate.