Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Politics & Slams TN’s Republican Senate Candidate Ahead Of Midterms

For the very first time, Taylor Swift has spoken out of her political beliefs. In a lengthy post, she revealed why she won’t be voting for Tennessee’s Republican Senate candidate, Marsha Blackburn at this year’s midterm elections.

Taylor Swift has never confirmed her political affiliation in the past, but she finally took to Instagram to reveal her feelings on politics with a very important message on Oct. 7. In her post, Taylor urged voters to get out to the polls for the upcoming midterm elections, and revealed why she won’t be voting for Tennessee’s Republican Senate candidate, Marsha Blackburn. Taylor explained that she very badly wants to support having a woman in office, but simply does not agree with Marsha’s values or political stance. Instead, she’ll be voting Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for the House of Representatives.

“I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country,” she wrote. “I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation is WRONG. I believe that the systematic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love.”

Taylor went on to explain that Marsha’s voting record in Congress is “appalling” and “terrifying for her.” She cited examples, like Marsha’s votes against equal pay for women and the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, as well as her belief that same sex couples should not have the right to marry.

Taylor made it clear that she is not trying to sway others to vote her way, and instead urged her millions of followers to educate themselves and choose a candidate who best represents their values. She also explained why she finally decided to come forward with her opinion now. “In the past, I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she wrote.

During the 2016 election, Taylor shared a photo of herself at the polls, but did not disclose who she was voting for.