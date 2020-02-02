Demi Lovato Flawlessly Performs National Anthem Wearing Stylish, All-White Suit During Super Bowl

Demi Lovato impressed the audience with her look and her vocals when she sang an incredible rendition of the National Anthem in a flattering white suit at the Super Bowl in Miami, FL on Feb. 2.

Demi Lovato, 27, helped the 2020 Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs get off to a great start on Feb. 2 when she wowed the both the audience in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and viewers at home with a showstopping rendition of the National Anthem. The singer looked gorgeous in an all-white suit that included a blazer, matching bottoms, and a white belt wrapped around her waist when she showed of her vocal talent while singing the traditional lyrics to the “Star Spangled Banner” during the live performance. We have to admit that Demi’s version is one of the best we’ve seen in recent years and the brunette beauty looked thrilled to be there as she started off the performance with a big smile.

Before her incredible Super Bowl moment in the spotlight, Demi took to Instagram to share a tweet she posted almost 10 years ago that seemed to wildly predict what she’d be doing tonight. “One day, I’m gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee day….” the old tweet read. In her caption for the post, Demi pointed out that dreams “dreams really do come true y’all. 🙏🏼🙌🏼💗”

It was first reported that Demi would do the honor of singing the National Anthem at the biggest football game of the year on Jan. 16 and since then, fans have been anticipating the big moment, especially since she’s coming off of a few tough years that brought her to one of the scariest times in her life. In July 2018, the “Sober” crooner almost died after an accidental overdose in her Hollywood Hills home. She was rushed to the hospital and thankfully recovered after a stint in rehab and has been very open about her struggles and what she had to do to overcome them since.

In addition to speaking out on social media about her rocky times, Demi has used her music to reveal what she’s gone through. The talented artist just gave an awesome performance of her raw song “Anyone”, which she wrote shortly before her overdose, at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26. She couldn’t hold back her emotions when she was on stage during the comeback, but was lucky enough to have the support of the audience and fans around the world as she showed off her gratitude for overcoming the tough hurdle.