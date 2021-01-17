Kamala Harris Confesses She ‘Googled’ Husband Doug Emhoff Before Their 1st Blind Date: ‘This Is A Reveal’

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris revealed she did some digging into her future husband Doug Emhoff before they met on a blind date in 2013.

Kamala Harris, 56, will soon be sworn in the country’s top office, making her husband Doug Emhoff, 56, the first-ever Second Gentleman. The couple’s fairytale romance began when they met on a blind date in 2013, and Kamala confessed to “googling” her future husband ahead of time. “I did!” she revealed during a new interview with Jane Pauley of CBS News’ Sunday Morning. Her husband, who joined her for the interview, chimed in, “Oh. This is a reveal!”

Kamala continued, “So, yes, my best friend set us up on a blind date. And she said, ‘Just trust me. Just trust me.’ You know, she wanted me to just kind of go into it, and she said, ‘Don’t Google him.’ [But] I did!” Doug revealed he decided to text Kamala, who was then California’s Attorney General, while he was at a Lakers game. The prominent entertainment lawyer revealed he then called her the following morning. “I left this ridiculous voicemail, which she has saved and plays back to me on our anniversary every year,” he said. “I thought I’d never hear from her again, but …”

His wife then sweetly chimed in, “But it was just, it was adorable. And it was just, I mean, the thing about Doug is that he is exactly who he is. He’s just fully authentic and clear about the things he cares about. And it’s family, it’s his work …” Adorably, Doug also said, “You,” to his wife with a smile.