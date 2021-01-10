Kamala Harris Rocks Her Signature Converse Sneakers On ‘Vogue’ Cover & Says ‘You Don’t Meet Hate With Hate’

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris appears on two Vogue covers with just days to go until she and Joe Biden are set to take office on Jan. 20.

Kamala Harris, 56, wants to stop the deep divide in America. “At the risk of oversimplifying it, you don’t meet hate with hate,” the Vice President-elect said to Vogue for an interview published on Jan. 10. The California native appears on two covers for the magazine’s February 2021 edition. “You don’t meet one line of division with another line of division. We believe that the vast majority of American people don’t agree with that approach, don’t accept it, and don’t like it,” she added.

The 56-year-old added her own personal flair to one of the two covers, rocking her signature Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers along with a Donald Deal jacket and black skinny pants — see it right here. “It’s either [Converse] Chucks or heels. Always has been,” she confessed last year on talk show Desus & Mero, causing a viral stir on the campaign trail for her unexpected footwear (that was also spoofed by SNL). She poses against a furry green backdrop with a silk pink sheet, which is a nod to the colors of her Howard University sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.

On the second cover, Kamala is poised and confident in a powder blue suit by American designer Michael Kors. “Madame Vice President!” the cover reads as the 56-year-old crosses her arm in front of a neutral background — see the second cover here. Both of the covers were shot by Tyler Mitchell, who made history as the first Black photographer for a Vogue cover when he shot Beyoncé for the publication back in 2018.

Kamala has been making fashion headlines in recent months, with her most memorable look being an all-white suit as she delivered a history-making victory speech. The Carolina Herrara ensemble was a nod to the Suffragette movement of the early 20th century. “It was very important for me to speak to the moment, and the moment includes understanding that there is a great responsibility that comes with being a first,” she reflected in the new interview with Vogue.

“I always say this: I may be the first to do many things—make sure I’m not the last…I was thinking of my baby nieces, who will only know one world where a woman is vice president of the United States, a woman of color, a Black woman, a woman with parents who were born outside of the United States,” she added. President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala are set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.