Rob Kardashian Wishes His ‘Baby Girl’ Dream A Happy 4th Birthday In Sweet Tribute: ‘Daddy Loves You’

Rob Kardashian was the proudest dad on November 10 as he took to Instagram to wish his sweet baby girl, Dream, a happy fourth birthday! Read his endearing message.

Rob Kardashian was absolutely bursting at the seams with pride when he wished his only child, Dream Kardashian, a happy fourth birthday on November 10! The reality TV star, 33, took to Instagram in the early morning hours and posted a photo of sweet little Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, dressed up in a blue princess dress and wearing tiger face paint. But even more adorable than the photo he shared with his two million followers was the message that accompanied the image.

“Happy Birthday to my baby girl!! I am so Proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are,” Rob began the caption to his post. “Thank You for bringing so much Happiness to my Life :) Daddy Loves You,” he wrapped up the message, adding a blue heart emoji. It’s clear that Rob will be spending the day absolutely spoiling his youngster. Already across his Instagram account, Rob has posted a string of photos of Dream with the exact same message.

One of his later posts, however, featured Dream smiling for the camera while playing in the pool with a totally different message beside the pic. “Happy Birthday my baby!!!! 4 years olddddd woohoo,” he captioned the image, adding a string of balloon emojis, heart emojis, and more. Rob has seriously come into his own as a dad, and even members of his family have noticed his total transformation — both internal and external.

“He’s such a great dad and you never know – you have kids, they grow up, they have their kids – and you just don’t know how somebody’s going to be as a parent but he’s just… wow. Just really is amazing,” family matriarch Kris Jenner said of her only son on the Pretty Messed Up podcast. Rob has been co-parenting sweet Dream with his ex, born Angela Renée White, since their December 2016 split.

Though their relationship was quite intense, the legal proceedings that have followed their breakup have been even more contentious. In February, a judge denied Rob’s request to gain primary custody of his and Chyna’s daughter. Fortunately, it seems that Rob has been adjusting to the circumstances well and continues to dote on Dream as much as possible!