Kris Jenner Admits She’s Impressed By Son Rob’s Parenting Skills: ‘He’s Such A Great Dad’

Kris Jenner couldn’t stop gushing about Rob Kardashian and his love for his daughter Dream during a podcast interview with ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro Cheryl Burke.

Kris Jenner, 64, had nothing but praise for her only son, Rob Kardashian, during a podcast interview with Dancing With the Stars duo AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager, gushed about the 33-year-old father-of-one and his love for his daughter Dream who turns 4 on Nov. 10.

“He’s so good. He is so good. He’s really great,” Kris said during the Nov. 3 episode of Pretty Messed Up, after Cheryl asked how he’s doing. “His daughter Dream is great and he’s so in love with that kid. He’s such a great dad and you never know – you have kids, they grow up, they have their kids – and you just don’t know how somebody’s going to be as a parent but he’s just… wow. Just really is amazing.”

As KUWTK fans know, while Dream is Rob’s only child, she’s not Kris’s only grandkid. In total, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch has four grandsons and six granddaughters, whose ages range from one to 10. All but one of her daughters – Kourtney, 41, Kim, 40, Khloe, 36, and Kylie, 23 – have children, but Rob is the only single dad among her brood.

Rob has been co-parenting with his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna (aka Angela White). While their relationship was rocky, their split has been equally contentious. In February this year a judge denied Rob’s attempt to get primary custody of the little girl. (A fact that Chyna acknowledged during her ongoing lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenners over the cancellation of their 2016 reality TV show, Rob & Chyna.)

Despite his rocky relationship with his ex, Rob seems to be a doting dad who floods his Instagram feed with pictures of his daughter Dream. On Oct. 15 he shared a series of photos of the little girl making funny faces over a meal. In August he also posted adorable pics of her shopping at a farmers’ market with her cousin, True, Khloe’s little girl.

While Rob is increasingly posting photos of himself, as he continues to lose weight and get healthy, most of his social media posts are devoted to “Dreamy” eating, playing dress up and even just brushing her teeth.

“He’s always been a caretaker,” Cheryl noted during her podcast interview with Kris. Recalling their time together when she coached Rob when he competed on DWTS in 2011, she added, “Even though I was his teacher he still made sure that I was always OK. He’s a very sweet soul that guy.” You can listen to Kris Jenner’s full interview with Cheryl and her current DWTS partner, AJ, HERE.