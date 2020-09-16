Watch
Hollywood Life

Blac Chyna Gushes Over Not Needing Child Support From Rob Kardashian: It’s ‘My Biggest Flex’

EXCLUSIVE: Blac Chyna takes her daughter Dream Kardashian to support her little brother King at his soccer game in Woodland Hills. Blac was seen arriving and spending time with a mystery man as she stood on the sidelines with the other parents. Dream Kardashian was seen having a great time running around and at one point she had a phone on her hand and she typed 911 on the calculator key pad. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 06 Oct 2019 Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, King Stevenson. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA522163_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blac Chyna is out with baby Dream at Target in Hollywood spending some quality time with the adorable child she shares with Rob Kardashian. Chyna and Dream wore matching tracksuits and sneakers for the outing. Chyna carried her little girl and placed her inside the shopping cart as they make their way inside the retailer. Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blac Chyna is out with baby Dream at Target in Hollywood spending some quality time with the adorable child she shares with Rob Kardashian. Chyna and Dream wore matching tracksuits and sneakers for the outing. Chyna carried her little girl and placed her inside the shopping cart as they make their way inside the retailer. Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Blac Chyna takes her daughter Dream Kardashian to support her little brother King at his soccer game in Woodland Hills with Rapper Sage the Gemini. Blac was seen arriving and spending time with a mystery man as she stood on the sidelines with the other parents. Dream Kardashian was seen having a great time running around and at one point she had a phone on her hand and she typed 911 on the calculator key pad. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 06 Oct 2019 Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, King Stevenson. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA522163_033.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Forget all the clothes in her closet, the cars in her garage, or the gold on her fingers. Blac Chyna says her most powerful ‘flex’ is that she doesn’t need Rob Kardashian’s help to take care of their daughter, Dream!

Take one look at Blac Chyna’s Instagram, and you know she’s not afraid to show off. Every other day, she’s either dancing beside her fleet of expensive cars, posing in some custom-made designer outfit, or reminding her 16-plus million followers that she’s all about that money. Yet, when Blac, 32, didn’t pick any of those when SiriusXM Hip Hop Nation host Swaggie Sie asked what her “biggest flex” was during a Sept. 15 broadcast. “My biggest flex?” said Blac. “Honestly, I mean, just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, with no child support. So that’s my biggest flex.”

“I don’t get no child support. That’s my biggest flex,” added Blac. For those who forgot, Blac is the mother of Tyga’s son, King Cairo Stevenson, 7, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, 3. She was rightfully proud that she could support both her kids without needing Rob, 33, or Tyga, 30, to help pay her bills.

Blac has maintained she’s been an independent woman, despite reports that Rob was reportedly shelling out $20,000 a month in child support. Rob and Chyna allegedly reached an agreement in Mar. 2019 where he would no longer have to make those payments, according to TMZ. A month earlier, Chyna went on a wild rant, claiming she never wanted his help. “Ya know what’s so wild to me is that I never asked Tyga for child support, Rob for child support or whatever, and then we just went to court, or whatnot, and I tried to squash it, which I did,” Blac said during a Feb. 2019 Instagram Live session.

“It’s only negative sh-t with Chyna… We went to court mediation and sh-t, and I squashed it ’cause I never wanted no money from Rob, ’cause it was never about that, period,” she added. “I have kids by two guys that f-cking tricked me, whatever, and they don’t give me sh-t, no child support, and I’m sick of that sh*t. Rob didn’t help me, Tyga ain’t help me… but like try to like, smack me down, period, and I’m just letting y’all know this, all this sh-t, I built BY MYSELF.”

Blac Chyna attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey (AP)

Though Blac and Rob have settled their child support case, her lawsuit against the Kardashian family is still ongoing. Blac sued the Kardashians in Oct. 2017, alleging they interfered in her show Rob & Chyna, and allegedly caused the show’s cancelation. Chyna also claimed that racism led to Rob & Chyna getting the ax. This prompted the Kardashians to issue a statement that accused Chyna of “changing her defense to try to leverage the emotions and pain of the moment, insulting the pain and suffering of real victims of racial injustice and systemic racism.”