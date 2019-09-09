Blac Chyna: Why She’s Not Fighting Rob Kardashian To Get Child Support For Dream, 2

Blac Chyna’s a single mom of two, but she’s always ‘taken care of herself financially,’ a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Cue the Destiny’s Child song, because Blac Chyna, 31, is an independent woman! The former stripper is a mom of two young kids: 2-year-old Dream with Rob Kardashian, and 6-year-old King Cairo with Tyga — but she’s not depending on either of her exes, including Rob, to foot the bill for her or her kids. “It doesn’t matter to Chyna whether or not she’s entitled to any money when it comes to caring for her children,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, acknowledging the fact neither of her exes pay child support. “She really wouldn’t have it any other way than to be in a financial position to be able to support her children on her own.”

Blac — who was born Angela Yee — worked a stripper to pay for school, and then trained to become a professional makeup artist back in 2013. She later appeared on a reality show with Rob, Rob & Chyna and has since launched her own line of false eyelashes called LASHED by Blac Chyna. “Blac Chyna has always been an independent woman her whole life. Chyna has always taken care of herself financially from the time she was young and has never been one to lean on anybody else when it comes to being taken care of,” the source reaffirms.

While Rob may not be paying child support, he seems like a doting dad on his social media pages, often sharing photos and videos of his adorable little girl. As we’ve previously reported, Rob’s perspective on life “completely changed” after Dream was born — forcing him to re-examine his priorities. He’s also back on the dating scene, but not ready to introduce anyone to his daughter yet. As for Rob and Chyna, his ex confirms they’re on good terms as co-parents and recently called him a “nice guy.”

“Whatever Cairo & Dream’s fathers want to do on their own time with their kids is up to them, but Chyna always wants to know she is fully capable of caring for her own,” the insider continues. “It actually gives her peace of mind that she doesn’t need a man to provide for any aspect of her life, especially when it comes to her kids.”