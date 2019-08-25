Rob Kardashian Is Dating Again — But He’s Not Ready To Introduce Anyone To Daughter Dream, 2, Yet

Rob Kardashian has been keep a low profile since his split from Blac Chyna and becoming a dad — but the 32-year-old is ready to find love again!

Rob Kardashian, 32, is dating — but he’s taking things slow after his dramatic split from Blac Chyna, 31. The duo, who are parents to daughter 2-year-old Dream, began an on-again, off-again relationship in 2016 and finally called things off for good last year. “Rob has also made sure not to jump into any committed relationship too quickly because he doesn’t want to get too serious until he’s really sure about somebody,” a source close to Rob tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He has casually dated and flirted with women, but has not officially introduced any woman to Dream yet because he sees that as a very serious step.” Dream appears to be a focus for both Rob and Blac through their frequent social media posts, and Rob is being especially cautious about introducing anyone to his little girl too soon.

Rob and Chyna’s tumultuous relationship drew attention early on due to Blac Chyna’s former relationship with Tyga, who, at the time, was dating Rob’s little sister Kylie Jenner. Blac Chyna and Tyga have a son, King Cairo, 6, who is, of course, Dream’s older half-brother. Rob was also briefly linked to reality star Mehgan James, 29, in 2017 but she denied any relationship between the them. Though he might be single and ready to mingle, Rob doesn’t seem to be in a rush to bring in another parental figure for Dream. “Right now Rob is just focused on providing Dream with a healthy environment to grow up in and raising her with two parents that have a healthy co-parenting relationship,” the insider reveals. As we’ve previously reported, Rob’s life changed dramatically after Dream was born, giving him a whole “new outlook” on life. Blac Chyna and Rob also appear to be getting along better than ever, as she recently described him as a “a nice guy.”

Though Rob doesn’t post on social media often, he has shared some adorable moments with little Dream, including a video of her telling him that she “loves” her daddy, and telling him “good night.” He also shared a super sweet photo of the toddler giving the camera an inquisitive look on Friday, August 23. Followers immediately noticed the resemblance between Rob and Dream, writing, “She looks just like u and ur father. ❤️” and “he beautiful looks just like you and your dad 💞” — referring to Rob’s late father, attorney Robert Kardashian.

Though Rob rarely appears on his Keeping Up With The Kardashians with his mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall, he is still in the sock business with his line Arthur George.