Dream Kardashian, 2, Is Her Mom’s Twin In Adorable Pic With Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna asked fans if they could see the resemblance between her and Dream Kardashian — you can judge for yourself! Of course, followers also pointed out that Rob Kardashian is the toddler’s other twin.

“U see it?” That’s what Blac Chyna, 31, asked underneath an Instagram selfie of her and Dream Kardashian, 2, on Aug. 22. Fans were happy to answer that question! “😍😍😍😍Twinsies,” one fan commented, and another follower wrote, “Spitting image.” Indeed, the mother-daughter duo looked like the spitting image of one another, right down to their matching facial expressions!

While “twins” filled Chyna’s comments section, others pointed out that Dream is also the doppelgänger of her dad, Rob Kardashian, 32. “She got both of you 😍,” one such fan pointed out, while another commented, “She looks like you here but she looks just like her dad. You both are so beautiful ❤️😘❤️.”

Chyna and Rob’s co-parenting has seen its ups and downs since they called off their engagement in 2017, but the two finally appear to be on good terms! In March 2019, news broke that the parents reportedly reached a final custody agreement that allowed Rob to stop making monthly child support payments to Chyna (they’d continue to split other necessary expenses for Dream’s needs, however, per TMZ). Chyna has also praised Rob on two separate occasions, on Twitter and television! “Robert and I only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy! ☘️,” Chyna tweeted on Feb. 26, and she went on to call him a “nice guy” on the June 27 episode of RuPaul. However, the parents did butt heads this summer over Dream being featured in Chyna’s new show, The Real Blac Chyna.

Chyna also made fans’ hearts melt with a photo of her jumping on the trampoline with Dream and her brother, King Cairo, 6, on July 16! “I’m not a regular Mom , I’m a cool Mom! 😜,” Chyna captioned the post, and she’s not wrong.