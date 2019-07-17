Dream Kardashian, 2, Looks So Happy In New Trampoline Pics With Blac Chyna & King Cairo, 6

Blac Chyna is still a kid at heart! The reality star took to Instagram with an adorable photo of her living it up with her two kids, Dream & King, while bouncing on a trampoline.



Blac Chyna’s two children, Dream Kardashian, 2, and King Cairo, 6, where absolutely beaming as their mom took them for a trampoline outing on July 16. In a snap shared to her Instagram, the 31-year-old reality star’s kids were seen smiling from ear to ear as they enjoyed a day of bouncy fun. Their famous mom didn’t miss out on the action though, and joined them up on the trampoline! The three family members looked to be having a ball together and even rocked matching outfits. In black Adidas track pants and zip-up jackets from the athletic brand, the three looked too cute as they had a fun-filled day together. “I’m not a regular Mom , I’m a cool Mom! 😜,” Blac captioned her Instagram post.

Between Dream’s adorable grin, and the fam’s matching outfits, fans couldn’t help but love the new pic. “Omg this is adorable 😭💕,” one fan wrote in a comment. “Cute would be a great adidas Ad,” another said. “Angela you and you’re children are so beautiful 😭😭💕,” another gushed while one person remarked, “Great picture great vibes.” Blac then proceeded to share yet another photo from the same day, where King was seen throwing up a peace sign with one hand.

The photo comes just after Blac shared the SWEETEST video compilation of her most precious memories with her two kids. The former Rob & Chyna star reflected on a series of touching photos and videos of little Dream and her brother, ranging from her early stages of pregnancy to more recent footage of the kids. Blac shared the heart-melting post to Instagram on July 15 and her caption said it all. “My Angels,” she wrote.

In other good news, Blac and her ex, Rob Kardashian, have been co-parenting peacefully despite an initially messy split. In fact, the mother of two had nothing but nice things to say about her ex during her appearance on RuPaul’s new talk show on June 27. “Co-parenting is good with both of my baby fathers, we have a mutual agreement and everything runs smoothly,” she told the talk show host. “So it’s like, no animosity in the air. We’re all in a good place.”