Dream Kardashian Tells Daddy, Rob, ‘I Love You, Sweet Dreams’ In Adorable Video He Shares

Dream Kardashian gushed about her dad, Rob Kardashian, in an adorable video that is melting Twitter’s heart. But fans couldn’t help but notice how much the tot looks like her father now!

“Sweetness💙💙” — that’s what Rob Kardashian, 32, captioned a video of his daughter Dream Kardashian, 2, and he used the perfect adjective! The toddler “filmed” the sweetest message for her dad, which he happily shared to Twitter on May 30 — YOU CAN WATCH IT, HERE. “Hi daddy!” Dream began, adorably grinning, and shared a message with the help of a woman behind the camera. “Night night, daddy…I love you…Sweet dreams…I’ll see you tomorrow….Goodnight.” Dream giggled her way throughout the video message, and Twitter users are freaking out over the cuteness overload.

“Awwwnnn she’s so cute,” one follower tweeted, while another fan wrote, “My heart ❤️ so sweet Dreamy Dream! 💭” Unlike his famous siblings, Rob doesn’t often share videos and photos of his little one. Upon watching the rare video, fans immediately pointed out that Dream looks even more like her dad now! “Omg she looks JUST LIKE YOU!!! So adorable 😍,” another fan tweeted, while a fourth fan posted, “Shes so pretty and looks so much like you Rob!!”

Despite this glimpse into Rob’s life as a father, he still values his privacy — that’s just one reason you didn’t see him and Dream in the KarJenner family portrait for Easter 2019 (Dream was also with her mother, Blac Chyna, 31, on the holiday). “Rob Kardashian still feels strongly about not wanting to be in the spotlight, that much has not changed, which is why after all these years, you still won’t see him on the show or on social in family photos,” a source close to the KarJenner family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s still uncomfortable in his own skin and though he loves to be with his family, he likes to do it privately. Rob is at home most of the time.”