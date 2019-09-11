See Pics
KarJenner Kids Stormi, 1, Chicago, 1, & Dream, 2, Have An Adorable Playdate In the Park — Sweet Pics

Chicago West Stormi Webster
Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian’s baby girls got together for a day of fun in the sun, and the pics of the toddlers playing couldn’t be any cuter!

The new generation of KarJenner kids are just as tight knit as their famous parents. When it comes to spending a playdate in the park during a sunny summer day, the Kardashian and Jenner siblings knew who their toddlers would want to see the most: their cousins! Kylie Jenner‘s one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, donned her finest onesie to frolic on the jungle gym with Kim Kardashian‘s daughter, Chicago West (also 1), and Rob Kardashian‘s little girl, Dream Kardashian, 2, on September 10. And all three girlies looked like they were having a blast!

And obviously, they were all dressed adorably for the occasion. While they’re usually their parents’ little fashion plates, the babies were wearing outfits perfect for running around in the grass and dirt, and climbing all over rocks in the park. Stormi wore an adorable, pale pink and ruffled onesie, while Chicago had on an oversized, peach t-shirt and matching shorts. Their (slightly) older cousin, Dream, rocked cute little sneakers, a tee, and white shorts that showed off her little diaper butt. What a cutie!

Their outing comes just days after Kylie talked about her little bundle of joy on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She told Ellen that Stormi’s the “perfect mixture” of herself and boyfriend Travis Scott. “She is the perfect mixture of both of us. She’s definitely like a little rager. She loves music,” Kylie said. But her mom, Kris Jenner, thinks Stormi’s a mini Kylie all the way.

“She is like a little Kylie. It’s really wild. It’s like sometimes she looks at you and you think, ‘I have to remind myself that’s my granddaughter, not Kylie… You know for two seconds, like it catches you off-guard,” Kris admitted. We can see so much of Kylie in these pics of Stormi, so we have to agree!