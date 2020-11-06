Watch

Nikki & Brie Bella Argue Over Breastfeeding Each Other’s Newborn Babies In Wild Trailer For ‘Total Bellas’

Nikki and Brie Bella show fans just how close they are in a new trailer for the upcoming season of ‘Total Bellas,’ in which Brie confesses to her twin sister that she would let Nikki breastfeed her baby!

Longtime fans know that Nikki and Brie Bella are incredibly close to one another, but even these twins have limits when it comes to their bond. In the new trailer for the upcoming season of Total Bellas, the sisters get into it when it comes to breastfeeding their unborn babies. “Would you ever let me breastfeed Mateo?” Brie, who at the time of filming was pregnant with her second baby, asked her sister.

Nikki, 36, clearly disgusted with her twin’s question responded with an adamant “No!” Despite the response, Brie kept pushing Nikki’s buttons. “I’d let you breastfeed my baby,” Brie told her sister, who clearly couldn’t believe what she was hearing. But it’s not only the former WWE star sisters arguing about breastfeeding that the latest trailer previews.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella
Nikki and Brie Bella argue about breastfeeding in the new trailer for ‘Total Bellas’ [Phamous / BACKGRID].
The upcoming season chronicles the final weeks of both Brie and Nikki’s pregnancies. At the beginning of 2020, the twins revealed that they were expecting at the exact same time, and welcomed their precious baby boys within days of each other. Brie gave birth to her second child on August 1, a son with husband Bryan Danielson named Buddy Dessert Danielson, while Nikki gave birth to her first child on July 31 — a son named Matteo, whom she shares with Dancing With The Stars professional Artem Chigvintsev. Throughout the new season, fans will see Nikki prepare for her delivery.

There are even some signs that her son’s birth isn’t at all easy. Some footage from the trailer and previous previews showed Nikki wincing in discomfort, and describing the pain she was experiencing. Nikki and Artem’s engagement also becomes a hot topic in the new season, with a major focus on when the two lovebirds will finally get married!

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella
The Bella twins’ pregnancies will be chronicled in the upcoming episodes of ‘Total Bellas’ [ E!].
But some of the season gets quite heartfelt and emotional for the sisters. On top of their pregnancies, the sisters deal with the private battle their mom, Kathy Colce, faced undergoing brain surgery. Through it all, though, the twins maintain their unique brand of optimism, humor and honesty. After all of this time without the twins, we cannot wait to see Nikki and Brie embark on this new journey when Total Bellas returns!

The new season of Total Bellas premieres Thursday, November 12, at 9 pm on E!