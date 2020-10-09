Listen
Brie Bella, 36, Reveals She Had Her Tubes ‘Cut Out’ & Won’t Have Any More Babies

It’s ‘two and done’ for Brie Bella. After she and husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their second child, the ‘Total Bellas’ star revealed she made the decision and had her tubes tied.

“I don’t know if I told people,” Brie Bella said during the Oct. 7 episode of The Bellas Podcast, “but I got my [fallopian] tubes cut out.” Apparently, after Brie, 36, gave birth to her and husband Daniel Bryan’s second child at the start of August, she decided that was enough. “Yep, this mama ain’t having any more babies,” Brie said while talking to twin sister Nikki Bella on the podcast. Brie also gave an update on her health, saying that her incision from the surgery was “doing a lot better…I am still a little swollen on one side…So, I think the swelling took a little bit longer on my right side [since] that’s kind of where they tied it up.”

Brie and Daniel, 39, welcomed their son, Buddy Dessert, on Aug. 1, one day after Nikki, 36, gave birth to her boy, Matteo. Brie also shares a 3-year-old daughter, Birdie Joe, with her WWE Superstar hubby, and she recently shared she was “done” with the whole pregnancy thing. “For a while, I was thinking I was just gonna have one,” she told PEOPLE. “Then, when Buddy came into our lives, it just made it all feel perfect. But I’m like, ‘That’s it for me. That’s good.’ “

It may also be a while before Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev give Matteo a baby brother or sister. Nikki revealed on the Sept. 30 episode of The Bellas Podcast that she was battling post-partum depression. “This past week, Brie and I, we were in Phoenix, packing up our homes, filming Total Bellas. I had Matteo on my own; still had a whole house to pack up —  did have help on that, but you still have to do so much — filming on top of it, and I had a massive breakdown.”

Nikki revealed that she had hired some help with the baby, which only contributed to her mental duress. “Tt’s hard not to get mom guilt or feel like I’m just a failure as a mom when I’m not giving him those things, and I’m letting someone else do it, and he’s fussy, and he’s crying, and he’s upset,” she added. Following this bout of depression, a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that she and Artem may try for another baby but “in a couple of years.”

During the Bellas Podcast, Brie also revealed she’s closer to her pre-baby bod. “I weighed –gosh, the other day,” Brie said during the most recent Bellas Podcast, “I got on the scale, and I was eight to ten pounds away to pre-baby weight,” she said. “And I haven’t started working out. I’ve just so busy. And I’m tired. And you know me, Nicole, I’m one of those people – Sleep or workout? I pick sleep every time.” Nikki said she had gained a little weight after having fun and was “Postmating instead of cooking,” but at one time, she was ten pounds away from her pre-baby weight.