Brie Bella Reveals She’s 13 Lbs. Away From Her Goal Weight 1 Month After Welcoming Son Buddy

Brie Bella took to her Instagram story to admit she’s ‘dying to work out’ just five weeks after giving birth to her son Buddy, and asked her fans for some ‘tricks on losing baby weight’.

Brie Bella, 36, is ready to get back to her pre-baby weight and she’s not too far behind! The mother-of-two posted a video of herself sharing an update with her fans just over a month after she gave birth to her new son, Buddy, and in it, she revealed that she’s one week away from “hopefully” being cleared to work out. “Today I am five weeks postpartum and I have one more week until hopefully I’m cleared to work out. I’ve been dying to work out – it’s been killing me,” she said in the video.

The brunette beauty then revealed that she’s “13 lbs. away” from what she weighed before carrying Buddy. “I am, gosh, about 13 pounds away from my pre-weight with Buddy,” she said right after asking fans for “tricks on losing baby weight.” She went on to talk about doing “cardio, weight training, and walking on a treadmill” before she encouraged her followers to DM her with any other workout ideas they have.

In addition to the video, Brie shared an adorable photo of her newborn son laying his head on her chest, which can be seen below, and used the caption to again mention her weight loss goal and her “quarantine eyebrows”. “Going lose the weight but I’m thinking of keeping my quarantine eye brows! I’m digging them lol,” the caption read.

Brie’s latest posts come after she’s been regularly updating her social media with pics and videos of her new arrival, whom she welcomed with husband Daniel Bryan, 39, on Aug. 1. The twin was pregnant at the same time as her sister, Nikki Bella, 36, who welcomed her own son, Matteo, with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, 38, on July 31, one day before Buddy’s entrance. Both ladies took joy in showing off their pregnant bellies and post-baby bodies in various snapshots.

It’s great to see Brie feeling energized and getting ready to work out while she stays in post-baby bliss with Buddy. When the loving parent is not giving her attention to her new boy, she is also sharing tender moments with her sweet daughter, Birdie, who seems to already love being a big sister.