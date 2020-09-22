Nikki Bella ‘Leaning On’ Sister Brie Amid New Motherhood While Artem Chigvintsev’s Filming ‘DWTS’
Nikki Bella’s fiancé Artem Chigvintsev is busy shooting ‘DWTS’ so she’s spending all her time with her sister Brie Bella and their new babies.
Nikki Bella, 36, welcomed her first child with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on July 31st and less than a month later the Dancing with the Stars pro returned to the dance studio for the revamped season 29 of the ABC show. That means 8-12 hour dance rehearsals with his partner Kaitlyn Bristowe, 34, and a lot of time away from his infant son and future wife.
Fortunately the Total Bellas star isn’t feeling too alone thanks to the support from her twin sister Brie Bella, who welcomed her son Buddy on Aug. 1. Brie is already a mom to Birdie Joe, 3, with her husband Bryan Danielson (aka WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan) so she’s got plenty of advice to share. The sisters have been spending plenty of time together and multiple sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re both loving being on their mom journey together.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on