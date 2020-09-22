Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Nikki Bella ‘Leaning On’ Sister Brie Amid New Motherhood While Artem Chigvintsev’s Filming ‘DWTS’

Nikki Bella Leaning On Brie
MEGA
Brie Bella and Nikki Bella 'Boss Babes and CEOs', Magic Convention, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Feb 2020
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nikki Bella hits up the salon in Studio City and the star's baby bump is growing by the minute!Pictured: Nikki BellaBACKGRID USA 4 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Nikki Bella, who is expecting her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev later this year, displayed her growing baby bump while out visiting a friend this Saturday morning.Pictured: Nikki BellaBACKGRID USA 2 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: 3 / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nikki Bella and her twin sister Brie Bella shop at Little Moon on Wednesday after lunch at Joan's on Third. Brie was sporting a bright green/yellow top and Nikki was in a rust-colored dress paired with Louis Vuitton boots. Pictured: Nikki Bella, Brie Bella BACKGRID USA 26 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
and

Nikki Bella’s fiancé Artem Chigvintsev is busy shooting ‘DWTS’ so she’s spending all her time with her sister Brie Bella and their new babies.

Nikki Bella, 36, welcomed her first child with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on July 31st and less than a month later the Dancing with the Stars pro returned to the dance studio for the revamped season 29 of the ABC show. That means 8-12 hour dance rehearsals with his partner Kaitlyn Bristowe, 34, and a lot of time away from his infant son and future wife.

Fortunately the Total Bellas star isn’t feeling too alone thanks to the support from her twin sister Brie Bella, who welcomed her son Buddy on Aug. 1. Brie is already a mom to Birdie Joe, 3, with her husband Bryan Danielson (aka WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan) so she’s got plenty of advice to share. The sisters have been spending plenty of time together and multiple sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re both loving being on their mom journey together.

View this post on Instagram

Our boys 💙💙 @thenikkibella

A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on

Nikki and Brie are hanging out just as often as they would had they not had kids,” a source close to the sisters says. “Artem and Bryan are both busy with work so they are loving being moms together. Nikki is on FaceTime constantly with Artem showing everything that is happening, and what is new, and Nikki is really loving tummy time. She loves doing that all the time. Along with that, she loves playing with Matteo and enjoying how cute he is as she thinks she has the cutest baby on earth.”
Nikki Bella Leaning On Brie
Nikki Bella and Brie Bella at the People and Entertainment Weekly 2019 Upfront held at Union Park, Union Square in New York City. (Photo Credit AP)
The WWE legends and entrepreneurs just had an “emotional” reunion with their beloved grandmother Alice Dessert, 88, when they introduced her to their newborn sons Matteo and Buddy. “Nikki and Brie have been in California together visiting their grandmother,” a source close to the sisters shares. “They got to introduce her to their baby boys together, it was very emotional.”
“They’re pretty much together 24/7 right now. Nikki misses having Artem around all the time but she’s doing fine because she has Brie, they are helping each other. Nikki is loving every moment of this journey, she’s taken to motherhood so naturally, like she was made for it. It definitely helps to have Brie by her side, she has someone right there who can answer all her questions. Having her sister to lean on is making it much easier for her to cope with Artem being so busy [with DWTS].”
Nikki Bella Leaning On Sister Brie
Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are seen at ABC Television Studios in New York City for an appearance on Good Morning America. (Photo Credit MEGA)
While this is Brie’s second time being a mom, for Nikki, it’s a whole new experience. Nikki’s “such a protective mommy and is just enjoying spending quality bonding time with him and adjusting to motherhood,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Nikki is just savoring every single moment with him, and she’s not even worried about what happens in the future. She’s really just focused on the present and being there for Matteo.”
As for Artem, he’s fully immersed in DWTS and giving it his all to take home the trophy this season — for his son. “Being on the show and hopefully winning could make sure that Matteo will be all set for any college he wants to go to,” a source close to the dance pro previously told HollywoodLife. “He wants his son to know what it takes to be a hard worker and do what you love.”