Nikki Bella ‘Leaning On’ Sister Brie Amid New Motherhood While Artem Chigvintsev’s Filming ‘DWTS’

Nikki Bella’s fiancé Artem Chigvintsev is busy shooting ‘DWTS’ so she’s spending all her time with her sister Brie Bella and their new babies.

Nikki Bella, 36, welcomed her first child with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on July 31st and less than a month later the Dancing with the Stars pro returned to the dance studio for the revamped season 29 of the ABC show. That means 8-12 hour dance rehearsals with his partner Kaitlyn Bristowe, 34, and a lot of time away from his infant son and future wife.

Fortunately the Total Bellas star isn’t feeling too alone thanks to the support from her twin sister Brie Bella, who welcomed her son Buddy on Aug. 1. Brie is already a mom to Birdie Joe, 3, with her husband Bryan Danielson (aka WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan) so she’s got plenty of advice to share. The sisters have been spending plenty of time together and multiple sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re both loving being on their mom journey together.

Nikki and Brie are hanging out Nikki is on FaceTime constantly with Artem showing everything that is happening, and what is new, and Nikki is really loving tummy time. She loves doing that all the time. Along with that, she loves playing with Matteo and enjoying how cute he is as she thinks she has the cutest baby on earth.” and Brie are hanging out just as often as they would had they not had kids,” a source close to the sisters says. “Artem and Bryan are both busy with work so they are loving being moms together.is on FaceTime constantly with Artem showing everything that is happening, and what is new, andis really loving tummy time. She loves doing that all the time. Along with that, she loves playing with Matteo and enjoying how cute he is as she thinks she has the cutest baby on earth.”