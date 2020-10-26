Nikki Bella Shares Sweet New Pic Of Baby Matteo In The Arms Of Artem Chigvintsev: ‘My Boys’

Such cuties! Nikki Bella showed off fiance Artem Chigvinsev cuddling their precious son Matteo before he headed out to compete on the Oct. 26 episode of ‘DWTS.’ Fans gushed how little Teo looks so much like his papa.

Nikki Bella captured the sweetest moment between her fiance Artem Chigvintsev and their nearly three-month-old son Matteo. The 38-year-old held his little boy up to his cheek, while they both looked into the camera. The baby’s big blue eyes and thick brown hair were on display, and fans gushed about how much Matteo looks like is Dancing with the Stars pro ballroom dancer daddy. But not before Nikki herself beamed about her “boys” in the Oct. 26 Instagram photo.

“ My boys. Lucky girl I am,” Nikki wrote in the caption of the snapshot, along with a red heart emoji. It was actually a repost of a photo Artem had shared on his IG, where he glowed about what a wonderful mother the 36-year-old former WWE star has been to their precious first born.

“Before I left this morning. I just can’t get enough of this little man. Nicole you have been so amazing with him every single day honestly so proud of you how natural you are as a mom. I love you both crazy much!” Artem wrote about his fiancee and baby boy before going off to work on DWTS, where he is partnered with former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe , 35.

Fans went wild for Nikki’s photo of her “boys,” which is the best father-son snapshot she’s shared yet of their faces close up together. User @bbiss asked? “Does Teo have blue eyes like his dad as well? Can’t tell,” and Nikki replied, “He does :) a little darker than Daddy’s.”

Many noticed how Matteo is looking like Artem’s mini-me. User @connorjohnston commented, “literally the Artems double,” while @s3lfmade.mera gushed, “he’s literally Artems twin that is so crazy!!” Fan @sdestiny40 told Nikki, “Adorable…He’s starting to@look like YOU a little,” which pleased Nikki as she responded, “@sdestiny40 I agree!!”

Nikki shared a video showing Artem cradling Matteo and showering him with kisses before he headed off to the ballroom. “Did you wake up just to say bye to dad on time?” she asked, telling her little one, “Say ‘good luck daddy, I love you.'” Nikki even added several videos she captured at home of Artem practicing his dance moves in their garage and driveway, telling fans she is “#livingwiththerealmagicmike.”