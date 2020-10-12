Nikki and Brie Bella return for new episodes of their E! reality TV series ‘Total Bellas,’ and in the latest batch of episodes, Nikki opens up about how her experience ‘was not’ how she ‘thought pregnancy would be.’

The Bella twins are back and ready for a whole new journey! In the new season preview for Total Bellas, Nikki Bella and her twin sister Brie, both 36, go through the final stages of their pregnancies together. The sisters revealed back in January 2020 that they were expecting their bundles of joy at the same time — Brie’s second child with husband Daniel Bryan and Nikki’s first with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. In the upcoming season of Total Bellas, fans get an intimate look at the sisters’ pregnancy journeys.

“Our bumps kind of look the same,” one of the sisters observes during the new preview. The former WWE wrestlers even dish on how they “feel the same” and how their “cravings are the same!” But there are definitely some major differences in the sisters’ journeys. At one point, the camera shows Artem speedily driving Nikki to, presumably, a doctor’s appointment or emergency room. “It hurts so bad,” Nikki says as she grabs her growing baby bump.

Later on in the clip, Nikki is seen in a hospital bed, taking deep breaths and trying to calm herself while dealing with unimaginable pain. “This is not how I thought pregnancy would be,” her voiceover can be heard saying as the clip comes to an end. While Nikki is speaking, footage shows Artem so lovingly hugging Nikki in her hospital bed, and giving his beloved partner a smooch.

Along with the new season teasing double the drama to come, as fans watch Nikki and Brie expand their families, there’s so much more in the upcoming new episodes. The latest season will also chronicle the twins’ release of their new book, Incomparable, where Nikki reveals the trauma she experienced in high school. “These are stories that I have not told my mom, but now that whole world’s going to know,” she explains during a confessional.

Of course, there is plenty of happy footage of the twins during their pregnancies scattered throughout the new season. The twins celebrate the next chapters in their lives with baby showers, reconnecting with family members and so much more. These new episodes come just over three months after the twins welcomed their sons. Nikki gave birth to her baby boy, Matteo, on July 31, 2020, while Brie welcomed her son and second child, Buddy, on August 1, 2020.

The new season of Total Bellas premieres Thursday, November 12, on E!