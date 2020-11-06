How Sofia Richie Feels About Dating Hunky Entrepreneur Matthew Morton After Their Steamy Dinner Date

Sofia Richie’s romance with Matthew Morton is heating up after they were spotted kissing during a dinner date in Beverly Hills, friends close to the model EXCLUSIVELY tell HL.

Sofia Richie is “having fun” with her new romance with Matthew Morton, 27. The 22-year-old socialite has been spotted out and about with the Cha Cha Matcha founder, most recently when they were photographed kissing while out to dinner at Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills on Nov. 2. A few sources close to Sofia spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and revealed how the daughter of Lionel Richie feels about her newfound romance.

“Sofia’s friends all encouraged her to give Matthew a chance,” one source said. “He’s liked her for a long time and is a great guy so everyone in her circle is happy to see this working out. It’s obviously very fresh but she’s having fun. He treats her like gold and is someone she knows she can trust. It’s definitely a good thing.”

Sofia’s romance comes on the heels of her split from Scott Disick, 37. The pair called it quits in August after their 3-year on and off relationship. Another friend said, “Sofia really likes the way she can be around Matt. It is a lot less stressful since it is just fun and not super serious right now. She likes him, thinks he is cute and trusts him. She doesn’t have to worry about a lot when she is with him where the shadow of the Kardashian family always followed her with Scott. It is a fun breath of fresh air and it is easy and calm and she is having fun right now.”

“Sofia has hung in the same social circles as Matthew for years and they have a ton of the same friends. Not only has Sofia’s sister, Nicole [Richie], known Matthew’s family and his older brother, Harry for years but Sofia’s brother, Miles [Richie] approves of him and even follows Matthew on Instagram. Sofia really wasn’t looking for anything serious and she has no expectations whatsoever when it comes to settling down or jumping into another relationship. She’d like to take things slow, but at the same time she definitely likes Matthew and enjoys spending time with him and getting to know him better. He makes her laugh and the physical attraction is obviously there so she’s seeing where things go, but also leaving her options open at this point.”