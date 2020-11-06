Bebe Rexha Proudly Flaunts Her Swimsuit Body In New Unfiltered Video: ‘Yes I Got Thighs, Okay?’
Bebe Rexha clapped back at ‘nasty’ paparazzi photos with a gorgeous video of herself rocking a Fendi swimsuit, all while embracing her ‘stretch marks’ and ‘cellulite.’
Bebe Rexha, 31, showed off what she “really look[s] like” to fans. The “Baby, I’m Jealous” singer didn’t feel like paparazzi photos of herself taken at a beach in Cabo San Lucas with her boyfriend, Keyan Safyari, were an accurate representation after surfacing on Nov. 3. So, Bebe put on the very same $325 “Greca Key” Fendi swimsuit that she wore in those pictures and revealed what her true body looks like in a series of Instagram videos — no weird paparazzi angles or lighting.
“Okay, so I went to Mexico and paparazzi posted some pictures of me. So I wanted to show you what I really look like,” Bebe announced while filming her swimsuit body in a mirror. She continued, “Yes I got thighs. Yes I got a–. But here’s what I f—ing look like in my bathing suit.”
Bebe showed off her backside for another video, adding, “Here’s my body. No filters, okay? I got ass, I got thighs, okay. Not those nasty-ass pictures they posted of you, what the f–k?” She then opened up about embracing her natural features while filming another clip on the couch. “It’s just really hard because I find it hard to love myself sometimes and like when you see yourself looking like s–t. It’s like, yes I got stretch marks. Let me show you. I got stretch marks. I got cellulite, all of the above,” Bebe said, who zoomed in on her tiger strips that all women have.
Bebe is proud of her body, since it’s all natural. “I don’t do surgery. I’ve never touched my body. Never done lipo[suction], never done any of that stuff,” Bebe clarified in another video. “I’m trying to be healthy and respect what God gave me. And I like to eat and I also take medicine that makes it really hard for me to lose weight.”
Bebe then pulled up the paparazzi photos on her computer, saying, “I mean look, I’m thick. I’m a thick girl. I’ll take it. That’s how I was born. Like, I always had thighs. I always had a small waist…Always. Even when I was a little girl. But these pictures? Like, what the hell is –” In another video, Bebe continued to analyze the swimsuit photos and said, “I don’t know. That’s not what I look like. I guess that is what I look like ’cause that’s how they took it but this, I don’t know.”
While Bebe proudly embraces every inch of herself, she admitted that “self-love is a constant task” while speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in Aug. 2019. “I think it’s about going through a phase. You don’t just wake up and think, ‘I’m a bad b**ch.’ For me, it was a journey, and there was a point where I just really didn’t like myself and I would say mean things to myself,” the chart-topping singer told us, who added, “You have to learn how to say nice things to yourself.”