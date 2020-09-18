‘RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider Claps Back At Critics Of Her Stretch Marks & 6 More Stars Defending Their Bodies

‘RHONJ’ star Jackie Goldschneider is one of many stars who have proudly embraced their stretch marks.

Jackie Goldschneider, 43, held nothing back after her midsection became the center of discussion thanks to a photo of her and RHONJ costar Melissa Gorga, 41, making the rounds online. “Let’s talk about stretch marks, shall we? My beautiful stomach held 4 healthy children, and those stretch marks remind me every day of how powerful my body is and how much mothers endure during pregnancy,” she wrote on Instagram next to said snap. “I won’t airbrush my body to perfection so you see a fake version of me or an unrealistic picture of a mother. I love myself and I know that beauty is found in our imperfections.”

She finished the post in the most honest of ways, writing, “No woman should be ashamed of their stretch marks or anything else about their bodies.” Melissa and her other RHONJ castmates like Margaret Josephs, 53, supported her in the comments section. “Be proud you gave the world four amazing humans and made it a better place for all!!,” she wrote. “You are gorgeous head to toe I live for you my stunner!!”

Many more stars have spoken similar words to Jackie’s about their own stretch mark journeys. Check out 6 others.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, embraced her own while leaving little to the imagination in a photo posted on her Poosh Instagram page last year. Fans praised her and the publication for taking about “real” and “relatable” issues such as stretch marks and more in the comments section.

Ashley Graham

You can’t get anymore real than this. Ashley Graham, 32, put it all out there for the world to see when she highlighted the stretch marks on her body while pregnant with her first child. “My Lord, THANK YOU for this,” Lady A singer Hillary Scott wrote in response.

Chrissy Teigen

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen, 34, did something similar to Ashley when she posted a video of her wearing just bikini bottoms while putting her stretch marks on display after having two children with husband John Legend, 41.

Niecy Nash

Newly married actress Niecy Nash, 50, made a very body positive post back in 2017 when she shared photos of her stunning in a gorgeous swimsuit. She chose to embrace what others might consider to be “flaws” and reminded herself to be “kinder” about these kinds of things moving forward.

Lady Gaga

Even a simple back of the car selfie with your stretch marks on full view can make a change in many people’s worlds. Lady Gaga, 34, did that when she posted this stunning snap back in 2018.

Jameela Jamil

The Good Place star Jameela Jamil, 34, is already known for being outspoken on a variety of topics, one of which being stretch marks. She called the boob version of them “normal” and “beautiful” in a revealing snap while saying that its common name should be changed to “Babe Marks”.