Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Proudly Shows Off Her Stretch Marks While Lounging In A Bikini 

Kourtney Kardashian is comfortable in the skin she’s in! The ‘Poosh’ founder flaunted her stretch marks with confidence in a new bikini photo the lifestyle brand shared on Nov. 5. The mom of 4 embraced her ‘little stripes’ while lounging on a boat.

Kourtney Kardashian is beaming with confidence in a new bikini photo, where she proudly acknowledged her stretch marks. The Poosh founder, 40, showed off her au naturalé skin in a black and white polkadot two piece the site shared on Tuesday. She lounged on a white bed atop a lavish boat that overlooked a stunning mountain scape and cloudy skies.

“Stretch marks: we’ve all got them. Looking to minimize the appearance of yours?”, the healthy lifestyle site, named after her 7-year-old daughter Penelope‘s nickname, captioned the bikini shot. The hashtag “Poosh the boundaries” post directly viewers to check out the accompanying article, which educated readers about stretch marks and how naturally minimize them.

In the comments of the new photo, fans went on thank the site, as well as Kourtney for sharing “real” and “relatable” content. “Keeping it real,” one fan wrote, adding an emoji with heart eyes. Another Poosh reader added high praise for the premium content being pushed out. “Oen of the realest IGs I follow,” the fan admitted, adding, “So refreshing.”

(Photo credit: Instagram/Poosh)

This isn’t the first time the mother of three has had no shame putting her stretch marks on display. Poosh previously shared a closeup photo of Kourtney showing off her stretch marks in a cut-out, black one-piece in August. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sat up on her knees while sailing on the water during her European summer vacation. Her stretch marks were visible on her tan upper left thigh.

After Instagram users began praising Kourtney for proudly showing off her natural skin, she took notice. “I love my little stripes,” she replied to one fan who commented, “Thank you so much for not editing out your stretch marks!!”