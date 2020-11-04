Ariana Grande shades Influencers For Going Out During Lockdown & TikTok Star Dixie D’Amelio Admits ’She’s Right’

Dixie D’Amelio didn’t try to defend herself after Ariana Grande called out influencers for swarming a popular hangout spot in West Hollywood, amid the pandemic!

Dixie D’Amelio is taking accountability for the fact that she, like many other TikTok stars and influencers, have hanged out at Saddle Ranch amid the coronavirus pandemic. The subject came up as the 19-year-old social media star was stopped by a Pap Galore reporter on Nov. 1, who asked Dixie what she thought about Ariana Grande calling out people who have dined at the West Hollywood restaurant and bar in the past months.

“I don’t really know what to think,” Dixie said at first. However, she appeared to change her mind and instead replied, “I mean, she’s right. She’s right.” Dixie proved she had no hard feelings for Ariana despite the pop star‘s rebuke, adding, “Love her.” During the interview, Dixie also revealed that she’s been “making music,” after releasing her second song ever — a Christmas collab with One Direction alum Liam Payne — called “Naughty List” on Oct. 29.

.@ArianaGrande talks about people partying during the COVID pandemic: “Couldn’t we have just stayed at home for a few more weeks […] Did we really have to go to Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn’t have waited for the deadly pandemic to pass?” pic.twitter.com/CKS4cS3Qrs — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) October 31, 2020

Ariana called out TikTok and YouTube stars like Dixie who have been frequenting Saddle Ranch during the Oct. 30 episode of The Zach Sang Show. “Of all the things that we could have done, couldn’t we have just stayed home for a few more weeks like all the other countries that were fine, and are better than we are? Did we really all need to go to f–kin’ Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn’t have waited for the deathly pandemic to pass?,” the 27-year-old singer asked during the virtual interview.

Ariana, who just dropped her new Positions album, then quipped, “We all really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad? We all needed that Instagram post that badly?” For context, Saddle Ranch is known for its famous mechanical bull.

Addison Rae has been one of the other major TikTok stars to hit up Saddle Ranch amid the pandemic, and she was also asked by a Pap Galore reporter about Ariana’s recent interview on Nov. 2. Like Dixie, Addison admitted that “it’s fair” and “understandable” for the “thank u, next” singer to say that.

“I definitely have been not going,” Addison added. “I just have been trying to stay in and work out. I’ve been working out a lot, and also preparing for my movie…[Saddle Ranch] is like a TikTokers’ playground right now.” Addison and fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall — whom are rumored to be back together — were filmed kissing at Saddle Ranch on Halloween.