Prince William ‘Struggled To Breathe’ During Secret COVID-19 Battle In April, Report Claims

After Prince Charles came down with COVID-19, his son, Prince William, also reportedly caught the virus, and kept the diagnosis a secret so he wouldn’t ‘worry anyone.’

Prince William was “hit pretty hard by” the COVID-19 coronavirus in April, according to The Sun. The disease “really knocked [William, 38] for six,” according to the publication’s sources, who also claim that “at one stage, he was struggling to breathe.” It’s unclear exactly when William was infected, but The Sun notes that he took a seven-day break from calls and video messages from April 9 to April 16. Prince William supposedly told an “observer” at a recent engagement why he decided to keep the diagnosis to himself. “There were important things going on, and I didn’t want to worry anyone,” William reportedly said.

William’s father, Prince Charles, also tested positive for COVID-19 in March. The 71-year-old Charles, first-in-line to the British throne, was “displaying mild symptoms” at the time of his diagnosis but remained “in good health.” Like his son, Charles didn’t let the virus stop him from fulfilling his royal duties. While he spent seven days in self-isolation, Charles was “working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

“I have to admit at first I was quite concerned,” Prince William said about his father’s positive COVID-19 results when speaking with BBC Breakfast on April 17. “He fits the profile of somebody — the age he is at, which is, you know, fairly risky. And so I was a little bit worried, but my father has had many chest infections, colds, and things like that over the years. And so I thought to myself, if anybody’s going to be able to beat this, it’s going to be him.”

William also said he was concerned for his grandparents’ health, Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and Prince Philip, 99. “I think very carefully about my grandparents who are, you know, at the age they’re at, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure that they’re, you know, isolated away and protected from this.” Following both Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s positive COVID tests, Buckingham Palace said the queen was “following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare. Her Majesty, the Queen, remains in good health.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also “worried about Harry’s father” after Charles came down with covid, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, but there wasn’t much that they could do. “Harry is level headed and knows the right thing to do is to follow the orders to stay home, and that is what they are doing. It’s not easy. If this were under more normal circumstances, they would want to be with his father, but they simply can’t.”