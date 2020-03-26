Meghan Markle & Prince Harry — How They’re Coping With Prince Charles’ Diagnosis

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finding it ‘incredibly hard’ to be far away from his father Prince Charles after his Coronavirus diagnosis.

“Meghan and Harry are following guidelines to stay where they are,” a HollywoodLife source EXCLUSIVELY revealed on Thursday, March 26. “It’s incredibly hard to be so far away during this crisis and of course they are worried about Harry’s father, but they have no plans to fly back to the U.K. right now. The married couple recently returned to Canada after a whirlwind trip to England where they completed their final engagements as working members of the Royal family. They chose to leave their baby Archie Harrison, 10 mos., in Canada due to concerns over the growing global health pandemic.

The source continued, “Harry is level headed and knows the right thing to do is to follow the orders to stay home and that is what they are doing. It’s not easy. If this were under more normal circumstances they would want to be with his father but they simply can’t. And fact is, even if they were over in the U.K. right now that wouldn’t be any different. Prince William isn’t going to be seeing his father either right now so as far apart as they are they are actually in the same boat. The fact is Charles will be getting the absolute best care. He’s one of the lucky ones and Meghan and Harry are both very aware that not everyone is as lucky.”

News broke about the 71-year-old testing positive for the Coronavirus on Wednesday, March 25, after a statement from the British Royal family was released. They said that he has been “displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

Camilla, the 72-year-old Duchess of Cornwall, “has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.”