Queen Elizabeth, 94, Looks Beautiful As She Makes First Royal Appearance In 7 Months After Quarantining

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Queen Elizabeth II has returned to public life, making her first appearance outside of castle walls since the coronavirus pandemic began.

British monarch Queen Elizabeth II made her first public engagement in seven months when she visited the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory on October 15. Her Majesty was joined by grandson Prince William as they ventured outside of castle walls, to Wiltshire, England, for the first time since the deadly COVID-19 pandemic began. The royals were at the laboratory to officially open the Energetics Analysis Centre, which is “dedicated to scientific research and analysis to protect the UK against terrorist and criminal threats relating to explosives” per Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth steps out for the first time since March. Image: AP

The 94-year-old appeared to be in high spirits as she chatted with scientists and donned a bright pink ensemble. She wore a cashmere coat by  Stewart Parvin and a matching silk dress. She also work a pink Rachel Trevor Morgan hat, and accessorized with a small black purse, black gloves and matching shoes with a small heel. Of course, the Queen also wore her signature pearls.

Special safety members have been put into place to protect the longest reigning British monarch, per BBC, as she begins making public appearances for the first time since March. She and Prince Philip left Buckingham Palace to quarantine in Windsor, before heading to Balmoral Castle in Scotland during the Summer, then traveling to Sandringham Estate in England, where she spent time with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children.

She has returned to public duties after quarantining for months. Image: AP

The Queen has been a source of support for the nation, amid the global pandemic, and made a rare broadcast appearance back in April 5. “While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time, we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal,” she stated. “We will succeed, and that success will belong to every one of us. We should take comfort that although we have more still to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again.”